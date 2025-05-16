Agoda signs new understanding with Indonesian Ministry of Tourism

Global online travel agency (OTA) Agoda formally renewed its understanding with the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism on Monday, 12th May.

The signing of this new agreement took place during the first-ever Agoda Academy workshop in the northern province of Bandung.

The renewed understanding expands the partnership between the two parties with the aim of raising the number of international and domestic visitors to Indonesia.

At the same time, Agoda’s world class technology will help improve decision making related to Indonesia’s vision of Tourism 4.0 which seeks to encourage the greater use of digital technologies and innovative approaches within the tourism industry.

With access to Agoda’s vast network of accommodations, flights, and activities, alongside its expertise in travel technology, the Ministry of Tourism is poised to leverage solutions that help ensure tourism in Indonesia can flourish amidst a rapidly digitizing world.

Together, the Ministry and Agoda aim to foster robust, responsible growth across all regions of the market.

Chief secretary Bayu Aji of the Ministry of Tourism expressed enthusiasm for the extended collaboration.

Aji declared: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Agoda, as it not only strengthens Indonesia’s standing as a vibrant and more sustainable tourism destination, but will also help equip our workforce in the tourism sector for the future through initiatives such as the Agoda Academy Workshop.”