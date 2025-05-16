Agoda signs new understanding with Indonesian Ministry of Tourism

Global online travel agency (OTA) Agoda formally renewed its understanding with the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism on Monday, 12th May.
The signing of this new agreement took place during the first-ever Agoda Academy workshop in the northern province of Bandung.
The renewed understanding expands the partnership between the two parties with the aim of raising the number of international and domestic visitors to Indonesia.
At the same time, Agoda’s world class technology will help improve decision making related to Indonesia’s vision of Tourism 4.0 which seeks to encourage the greater use of digital technologies and innovative approaches within the tourism industry.
With access to Agoda’s vast network of accommodations, flights, and activities, alongside its expertise in travel technology, the Ministry of Tourism is poised to leverage solutions that help ensure tourism in Indonesia can flourish amidst a rapidly digitizing world.
Together, the Ministry and Agoda aim to foster robust, responsible growth across all regions of the market.
Chief secretary Bayu Aji of the Ministry of Tourism expressed enthusiasm for the extended collaboration.
Aji declared: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Agoda, as it not only strengthens Indonesia’s standing as a vibrant and more sustainable tourism destination, but will also help equip our workforce in the tourism sector for the future through initiatives such as the Agoda Academy Workshop.”
What the new understanding entails
In the previous MOU between Agoda and the Ministry of Tourism, the former launched several campaigns co-branded with the Ministry’s Wonderful Indonesia initiative and promoted more sustainable tourism practices.
The initiative included collaborations with influencers like Anya Geraldine, amplifications of tourist destinations, and support for the Ministry of Tourism’s goals for tourism growth.
Now, the refreshed collaboration outlines a range of joint initiatives over the next three years including targeted marketing campaigns, the promotion of more sustainable tourism practices and developing digital skills for Indonesia’s young tourism professionals.
Under this partnership, Agoda hosted the first Agoda Academy workshop to provide workshops to the students at Bandung Tourism Polytechnic.
The half-day workshop offered students a glimpse into Agoda’s work culture and operational case studies, providing a practical perspective for those interested in acquiring digital tourism skills
Agoda senior country director Gede Gunawan and his team presented insights from their experiences, highlighting digital trends and career pathways within the sector.
Gunawan said: “I am pleased to deepen our collaboration with the Tourism Ministry beyond marketing initiatives. As a committed partner in Indonesia’s tourism industry, Agoda is dedicated to sharing world-class expertise and insights to nurture the next generation of tourism professionals in Indonesia. By renewing our collaboration, we’re also excited to support the Ministry’s vision on Tourism 4.0 with Agoda’s expertise in digital solutions. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to seeing Indonesia thrive as a destination while enabling local communities to benefit from the many opportunities tourism generates around local economies.”
A truly diverse destination
Home to iconic destinations such as Bali, Yogyakarta, and Komodo National Park, Indonesia offers an unparalleled mix of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and unique experiences.
Visitors can explore pristine beaches, trek in lush rainforests, or dive into vibrant underwater ecosystems.
Beyond nature, Indonesia’s vibrant art, festivals, and culinary offerings, from traditional markets to fine cuisine, promise enriching, immersive experiences for global travelers seeking unforgettable journeys.