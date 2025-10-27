Agoda: Tokyo and Seoul are the destinations of choice for Thai families for the school holidays

Digital travel platform Agoda's latest report on travel trends for the Thai school holidays shows higher travel interest for both domestic and international destinations.

Family travel interest to Seoul during the October school break rose significantly this year, seen in a 33 percent year-on-year increase in searches, overtaking Shanghai as the fastest-growing destination.

Meanwhile, Tokyo maintains its position as the top family travel destination among Thais for a second consecutive year.

Outbound travel from Thailand went up three percent during the school break season compared to the same period last year.

According to Agoda's country director in Thailand Akaporn Rodkong: “School holidays are such a special time for families to reconnect and make lasting memories. At Agoda, we truly understand how precious these moments are, which is why our platform is designed to help families explore the world with ease and confidence, knowing they have the best deals on accommodations, flights and activities. We want families to focus on what really matters like cherishing quality time together, creating joyful experiences, and building treasured memories that will last a lifetime, all while enjoying a worry-free travel experience.”

Seoul stands out, but Tokyo still holds the top spot

Among the destinations seeing strong momentum, Seoul, South Korea, stands out with the highest growth in international travel interest with a 33 percent increase in travel searches among families with children.

This growing appeal may be partly driven by the global popularity of cultural exports like the hit Netflix offering K-Pop Demon Hunters which captured the imagination of young audiences worldwide.

The city’s exciting attractions, diverse cuisine, and pop culture influence makes Seoul an increasingly attractive destination for Thai families seeking a school break getaway with something for all ages.

Meanwhile, Agoda reports that Tokyo continues to hold the top spot as the most searched international destination among Thai families for the October school break.

Tokyo’s pleasant autumn weather and abundance of family-friendly attractions makes it an ideal choice for a memorable getaway, with world-famous entertainment options such as Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea and Ueno Zoo.

At the same time, October’s cooler temperatures and cozy fall colours create the perfect setting for quality family time.

Other key players

Hong Kong takes the second spot with family attractions like Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park.

In third place, Osaka delights families with Universal Studios Japan, the Osaka Aquarium, and Osaka Castle. Singapore ranks fourth, offering kid-approved fun at the Singapore Zoo, Sentosa Island, and more.

Domestically, Thai families are also showing a strong interest in travel closer to home, with accommodation searches up 26 percent compared to last year.

Families show strong interest in beach destinations, with Pattaya leading the pack with a 14 percent increase in searches as the most popular destination.

Hua Hin follows closely with a 12 percent rise in searches, offering a relaxing seaside escape with resorts that cater to kids, plus fun stops like Vana Nava Water Jungle and animal encounters at Hua Hin Safari.

Ranked third, Bangkok saw a 20 percent increase in travel interest this year; the Thai capital remains a hub of activity with the new Jurassic theme park and seasonal Halloween events.

Nature getaways are also popular, with Chonburi seeing a 30 percent increase in interest, drawing families with attractions like Khao Kheow Open Zoo and Ninja Park.

Up 23 percent in terms of searches, Khao Yai rounds out the top five as a refreshing nature escape with scenic hikes and animal farms.

All these destinations are just a short drive from Bangkok, making them great choices for a short and fun family escape.