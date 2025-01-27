AHLA supports the hospitality industry workers’ ability to take home more of their pay, from housekeepers to bellhops and valets to food service professionals and spa and salon team members. Since the legislation was proposed, AHLA has educated leading offices about the many job functions that receive tips in the hotel and lodging industry as well as the varying modalities by which those tips are received.

American Hotel & Lodging Association President & CEO Rosanna Maietta joined President Trump on stage in support of the proposed No Tax on Tips legislation in Nevada and issued the following statement:

“The hotel industry is a people-first business that supports millions of employees and welcomes guests every day,” said AHLA President & CEO Rosanna Maietta. “President Trump’s No Tax on Tips proposal is a crucial step in helping the more than 800,000 workers, who are the backbone of the hotel and lodging industry, that receive tips keep more of their earned income in their pockets. This proposal helps those seeking to achieve the American Dream have more resources to do so. We look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to further preserve and protect critical tax provisions that are key to ensuring long-term job growth and stability for thousands of small business owners within the industry.”

On stage Maietta added, “I’m here to tell you that the American Dream is alive and well in the hotel industry today. It is still one of the few places where you can grow your career, starting a job as a housekeeper or a dishwasher or a bellhop, to running a hotel, to owning a hotel, or a few, and to even becoming a CEO of a global brand, or President of the United States.”

Background

In June, President Trump announced his plan to exclude workers’ tips from federal taxes.

The proposed No Tax on Tips Act of 2025 would enable an eligible taxpayer to deduct up to $25,000 in qualified tips with guardrails in place to prevent the highly compensated from using it other than how it was intended.