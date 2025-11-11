Air Astana releases financials for Q3-2025

Air Astana has announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2025, reporting resilient performance with strong revenue and capacity growth.

EBITDAR improved through dynamic capacity allocation and effective yield management.

Meanwhile, demand remained strong though capacity and profitability were affected by Pratt & Whitney unscheduled engine removals, Tenge depreciation, and temporary airport closures.

Total revenue and other income increased 10.1 percent to US$1,096.8 million.

Group passengers carried increased 10.5 percent to 7.5 million with a stable average load factor of 83 percent.

Airline chief executive Peter Foster commented: “We have performed with resilience in the first nine months of the year to grow revenue by 10.1 percent and improve EBITDAR by 3.5 percent. This is despite several external challenges which had an outsized impact on the Group’s operations in Q3, our seasonally strongest quarter. While it is frustrating to encounter these issues during our peak season, we are agile operators with a track record of navigating external headwinds.”