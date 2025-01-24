Air Canada gets ready to close the gate on New Year deals

Canada’s largest airline and flag carrier, Air Canada, has made the ‘final call’ for its first sale of 2025, offering customers cut-price connections to Canada. The sale, which includes a number of the airline’s most popular transatlantic destinations, aims to inspire Brits looking to land a dream holiday in 2025.

Customers looking to top the CN Tower in world-famous Toronto, can enjoy return fares to the Canadian city from as little as £347, when departing from London, and from £484 on direct flights from the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

Those yearning a taste of home, can enjoy flights to Montreal – nicknamed North America’s most European city – from as little as £400, allowing travellers to explore the elegance and history of the city in under eight hours.

For a last-minute spring on the slopes, Brits can also enjoy super savings on Air Canada flights from London to Vancouver, with return fares starting at £471. With the city’s unique ski resorts, Cypress Mountain, Grouse Mountain, and Mount Seymour, just a short drive from downtown Vancouver, winter adventurers can mix city and slopes.

Flights to the Canadian city of Calgary are also on sale, with return fares across the Atlantic from only £318.

Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada General Manager Sales UK & Ireland, said: “Here at Air Canada, we are starting the year in style, offering our customers great value fares to our home in Canada.

“From Canadian classics including Toronto and Vancouver, to new connections such as Canada’s capital, Ottawa, our aim is to inspire British customers already looking to book their next adventure.”

Air Canada customers can make the most of the special fares when booking flights before 28 January, for travel up to 31 December 2025*.

This sale comes as the carrier gears up to operate one of its busiest ever summer schedules, allowing more visitors to experience Canada’s cosmopolitan cities and beautiful landscapes.

Highlights include up to 63 weekly flights between Heathrow and Canada, to cities including Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, with a new route between Heathrow and Ottawa set to take to the skies on 31 March 2025.

Air Canada also offers direct flights from Edinburgh and Manchester to Toronto during the summer.