 Air India Express announces ‘Payday Sale’

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Air India Express announces ‘Payday Sale’

Domestic fares from INR 1,850 and international fares from INR 5,915 

Airlines and Aviation
India
Bookings for Air India Express ‘PayDay Sale’ are open until 1st December 2025.   

Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has rolled out its monthly, ‘PayDay Sale’, offering special fares across its domestic and international network. Travellers can book Value fares starting from ₹1,850 on domestic routes and ₹7,510 on international routes. Flight Bookings at these special fares can made on the airline’s award-winning website, www.airindiaexpress.com, mobile app and on all major booking channels till 1st December 2025. Additionally, travellers can book Lite fares (zero check-in baggage fare) on the airline’s website and mobile app at fares starting from ₹1,750. Lite fares on international routes starts from ₹5,915.

The airline offers Zero Convenience Fees on all bookings made on the airline’s mobile app. Guests can also enjoy Zero Convenience Fees on the website for payment made via net banking. Lite fares also offer discounted check-in baggage rates – ₹1,500 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights.

The airline's website offers fab deals for loyalty members including 25% on Business Class fares with best-in-class legroom, complimentary Gourmair Hot Meals, enhanced check-in baggage allowance and Xpress Ahead Priority Services. Loyalty members can also enjoy an additional discount of upto ₹250 on each flight booking made on domestic routes. Business Class seats are available on over 40 brand new Boeing 737-8 aircraft that Air India Express inducted as part of its rapid expansion.

The airline also extends special offers including discounted fares and benefits on its website and mobile app for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces and their dependents, ensuring a wide range of benefits for flyers. For added convenience, the website also offers flexible payment options, including EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later plans.  Guests booking with Visa debit and credit cards can book with a flat discount of ₹250 on domestic flights and ₹600 on international flights.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Air India Express announces ‘Payday Sale’

Domestic fares from INR 1,850 and international fares from INR 5,915 

Bookings for Air India Express ‘PayDay Sale’ are open until 1st December 2025.   

Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has rolled out its monthly, ‘PayDay Sale’, offering special fares across its domestic and international network. Travellers can book Value fares starting from ₹1,850 on domestic routes and ₹7,510 on international routes. Flight Bookings at these special fares can made on the airline’s award-winning website, www.airindiaexpress.com, mobile app and on all major booking channels till 1st December 2025. Additionally, travellers can book Lite fares (zero check-in baggage fare) on the airline’s website and mobile app at fares starting from ₹1,750. Lite fares on international routes starts from ₹5,915.

The airline offers Zero Convenience Fees on all bookings made on the airline’s mobile app. Guests can also enjoy Zero Convenience Fees on the website for payment made via net banking. Lite fares also offer discounted check-in baggage rates – ₹1,500 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights.

The airline's website offers fab deals for loyalty members including 25% on Business Class fares with best-in-class legroom, complimentary Gourmair Hot Meals, enhanced check-in baggage allowance and Xpress Ahead Priority Services. Loyalty members can also enjoy an additional discount of upto ₹250 on each flight booking made on domestic routes. Business Class seats are available on over 40 brand new Boeing 737-8 aircraft that Air India Express inducted as part of its rapid expansion.

The airline also extends special offers including discounted fares and benefits on its website and mobile app for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces and their dependents, ensuring a wide range of benefits for flyers. For added convenience, the website also offers flexible payment options, including EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later plans.  Guests booking with Visa debit and credit cards can book with a flat discount of ₹250 on domestic flights and ₹600 on international flights.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top