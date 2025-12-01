Air India Express announces ‘Payday Sale’

Bookings for Air India Express ‘PayDay Sale’ are open until 1st December 2025.

Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has rolled out its monthly, ‘PayDay Sale’, offering special fares across its domestic and international network. Travellers can book Value fares starting from ₹1,850 on domestic routes and ₹7,510 on international routes. Flight Bookings at these special fares can made on the airline’s award-winning website, www.airindiaexpress.com, mobile app and on all major booking channels till 1st December 2025. Additionally, travellers can book Lite fares (zero check-in baggage fare) on the airline’s website and mobile app at fares starting from ₹1,750. Lite fares on international routes starts from ₹5,915.

The airline offers Zero Convenience Fees on all bookings made on the airline’s mobile app. Guests can also enjoy Zero Convenience Fees on the website for payment made via net banking. Lite fares also offer discounted check-in baggage rates – ₹1,500 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights.

The airline's website offers fab deals for loyalty members including 25% on Business Class fares with best-in-class legroom, complimentary Gourmair Hot Meals, enhanced check-in baggage allowance and Xpress Ahead Priority Services. Loyalty members can also enjoy an additional discount of upto ₹250 on each flight booking made on domestic routes. Business Class seats are available on over 40 brand new Boeing 737-8 aircraft that Air India Express inducted as part of its rapid expansion.

The airline also extends special offers including discounted fares and benefits on its website and mobile app for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces and their dependents, ensuring a wide range of benefits for flyers. For added convenience, the website also offers flexible payment options, including EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later plans. Guests booking with Visa debit and credit cards can book with a flat discount of ₹250 on domestic flights and ₹600 on international flights.