Air India Express commences flights from Jodhpur and Udaipur

Air India Express, the country’s first international value carrier, has expanded its footprint in the state with four new daily flights connecting Jodhpur and Udaipur to Bengaluru and Delhi. The first flights from both airports took off today, marking the commencement of these new services. To celebrate the occasion, a special ceremony was held at both Jodhpur and Udaipur airports, where the first guests received celebratory boarding passes.

Flight Schedule Effective 1 November 2025

(All timings are local) Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Jodhpur Bengaluru 16:45 19:45 Daily Bengaluru Jodhpur 12:50 16:00 Daily Jodhpur Delhi 10:20 11:40 Daily Delhi Jodhpur 08:30 09:50 Daily Udaipur Bengaluru 10:40 13:00 Daily Bengaluru Udaipur 07:50 10:10 Daily Udaipur Delhi 08:55 10:25 Daily Delhi Udaipur 06:55 08:25 Daily

Commenting on Air India Express commencing operations from both Jodhpur and Udaipur, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said: “True to our recently launched brand campaign ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, Air India Express is enabling travellers to discover new destinations, experience diverse cultures, and build meaningful connections. With Jodhpur and Udaipur joining our network, we are delighted to strengthen our presence in Rajasthan, a land celebrated for its regal heritage and art. These new routes will open Rajasthan’s rich cultural and architectural splendour to travellers while offering people from the region convenient access to major domestic and international destinations through our hubs in Bengaluru and Delhi.”

With these additions, Air India Express now operates from three cities in Rajasthan, with over 105 weekly flights from the state. The airline operates about 80 weekly flights from Jaipur, offering direct connectivity to 11 Indian cities and Dubai. The airline also connects Jaipur to 25 domestic destinations and 11 international destinations with convenient one-stop connections. Apart from direct flights to Bengaluru and Delhi, the airline connects Jodhpur to 26 domestic and three international destinations and Udaipur with 29 domestic and seven international destinations through convenient one-stop connections.

These new launches follow the airline’s recent network expansion to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun, offering direct connectivity to Bengaluru. As part of its Winter Schedule 2025, the airline also launched new operations from Bengaluru to Bangkok, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Kuwait and from Delhi to Amritsar, Goa, Imphal, Lucknow, and Port Blair.

The airline recently unveiled its new brand campaign ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’ encouraging travellers to immerse themselves in local culture and discover new experiences. This week, the airline has also unveiled its new interiors of its Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The upgraded cabin features seats with superior padding, wider armrests, and legroom ranging from 29 to 38 inches. Each seat is equipped with in-seat USB charging ports, while the cabins feature ovens for serving hot ‘Gourmair’ meals, refreshed interiors with brand-new carpets, and advanced Boeing Sky Interior lighting, creating a modern, warm, and welcoming ambience that reflects the airline’s commitment to a comfortable and memorable flying experience.

Travellers can also explore the airline’s curated holiday platform, ‘Xpress Holidays’, featuring comprehensive packages with accommodation, transport, and activities. ‘Xpress Holidays’ can be easily accessed at the Products and Services section on Air India Express’ website. Among its offerings is the ‘Royal Vacation in Rajasthan’, an 8-night/9-day itinerary which includes round-trip flights, intercity car transfers, 4-star hotels, airport transfers, 14 curated activities, and select meals. Another popular option is the ‘Grandeur and Love’ package — a 6-night/7-day escape featuring the same premium inclusions. More such tailor-made packages are available for booking on the airline’s website.

Celebrating India’s rich cultural diversity, Air India Express brings over 50 indigenous arts from 25 states to life through its ‘Tales of India’ initiative. Each of its brand-new aircraft features unique liveries inspired by indigenous art and crafts such as Rajasthan’s Danka embroidery, Pichwai painting, and Sanganeri Block Print, paying tribute to the country’s timeless artistry.

From Jaipur: Air India Express operates about 80 weekly flights from Jaipur connecting directly to 11 domestic destinations and Dubai. The domestic destinations include Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hindon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Varanasi. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connections to 25 domestic destinations: Agartala, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Goa, Imphal, Indore, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, North Goa, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijay Puram (Port Blair), Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and 11 international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Dammam, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Muscat, Phuket, Riyadh, Sharjah.

From Jodhpur: Air India Express operates 14 weekly flights from Jodhpur connecting directly to Bengaluru and Delhi. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 26 domestic destinations: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram, Surat, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and three international destinations: Dammam, Kuwait, and Muscat.

From Udaipur: Air India Express operates 14 weekly flights from Udaipur connecting directly to Bengaluru and Delhi. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 29 domestic destinations: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam and seven international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh, and Sharjah.