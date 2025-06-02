Air New Zealand’s David Morgan appointed to the New Zealand Order of Merit

Air New Zealand announced that Captain David Morgan was appointed an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours List.

Morgan held the positions of chief flight operations and safety officer as well as chief pilot for 40 years, having joined ANZ in May 1985.

This prestigious honour recognises his extraordinary contributions to aviation safety, leadership, and mentoring in both New Zealand and the global aviation stage throughout his storied career.

A pillar of the industry

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran remarked that Morgan’s influence is deeply embedded into the airline’s DNA.

Foran said: “When people think of Air New Zealand, many will think of Captain David Morgan. His leadership has helped define who we are today: an airline built on safety, professionalism, and a strong purpose. David has played an extraordinary role shaping a culture of safety, integrity, and professionalism at Air New Zealand that has seen us repeatedly recognised as the world’s safest airline. We’re incredibly proud of David and thrilled to see his remarkable contribution honoured in this way."

ANZ chair Dame Therese Walsh added that Morgan’s service has been nothing short of exceptional.

She said: “His influence spans every corner of aviation from safety and sustainability to mentoring the next generation of leaders. He has represented the airline and New Zealand on the global stage countless times and has also worked tirelessly in New Zealand to support young people coming into the industry. This honour not only reflects not just his deep expertise, but also the generosity with which he gives his time to others. On behalf of the Board, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to David for his ongoing service to the airline.”

A legend in global aviation

Captain Morgan began his journey with Air New Zealand in 1985, becoming its chief pilot in 2003.

In 2005, he joined the airline’s executive board where he remained until earlier this year when he stepped down from his role.

At present, he is poised to begin flying ANZ’s Airbus 320 fleet.

Internationally, David’s tenure as chair of the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Operations Advisory Council, along with contributions to ICAO, have elevated Air New Zealand’s standing on the world stage.