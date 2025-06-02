AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes personally sends off SoKor national football team

Capital A announced that its CEO and AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes personally sent off the South Korean national football team as they departed for Basra, Iraq today, 2nd June.

The team’s departure comes ahead of their crucial upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier match slated for Friday, 6th June.

A special AirAsia X charter flight, D7256, took off from Incheon International Airport at 11:00 AM local time, carrying the national squad and coaching staff, including head coach Hong Myung-bo, Park Hang-seo, Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), and Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord Rotterdam).

Staunch supporter

As a lifelong football fan and former owner of the Queens Park Rangers, Fernandes was at the airport to offer his personal support and encouragement to the players and coaching staff.

He said: “I’ve always believed in empowering people and helping dreams take flight whether through football or helping people travel, connecting people to places just as AirAsia has done for the past 23 years. This is a proud moment not only for Korean football, but for Asia. We stand behind the team and wish them the very best as they carry the hopes of a nation into this World Cup qualifier. I’ll definitely be tuning in for the match.”

Fernandes is well known among Korean football fans for his connection to Park Ji-sung, whom he signed to Queens Park Rangers in 2012 and later appointed as AirAsia’s global ambassador in 2014.

The Korean national team is expected to return to Incheon on 6 June on the same charter flight following the match.