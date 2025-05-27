AirAsia shares Travel Advisory for Harvest Festivals and Hari Raya Haji

AirAsia wishes to remind all guests travelling during the Harvest Festivals and Hari Raya Haji period from 27 May to 9 June 2025 to plan their journeys and arrive early at the airport to allow ample time for all necessary travel procedures.

To ensure a smooth travel experience, guests are advised to:

Arrive early at the airport , at least two hours before your domestic flight and three hours prior to an international flight, to allow ample time for all necessary travel procedures during this peak travel period. Please note that the check-in counter will close one hour before the scheduled departure time at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) and 45 minutes before departure at other airports in Malaysia for domestic flights.

Self check-in via the AirAsia MOVE app. Self check-in is available as early as 14 days up to one hour before the scheduled departure time.

Please note:

Download the AirAsia MOVE app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery to receive the latest travel information including the latest flight updates under the ‘Flight Status’ tab in the App.

Counter check-in service will only be available for guests with reduced mobility, those travelling with an infant (under 24 months of age), pregnant guests, senior citizens and young guests travelling alone.

Pregnant guests are required to fill out a form at the counter before boarding. Guests who are more than 27 weeks pregnant are required to submit an approved doctor's medical certificate.

Guests with reduced mobility may pre-book Special Assistance (Wheelchair Service) at the time of booking or via “My Bookings” tab on the AirAsia MOVE app at least four hours before the scheduled flight departure time.

For international travel, guests must meet the requirements for every country they will travel to and transit through, including visa requirements. These requirements may change from time to time and guests are advised to check the latest requirements with the respective embassies or consulates.

The AirAsia MOVE App now allows you to upload or take a photo of your Visa and receive your complete Boarding Pass, making boarding seamless and hassle-free, with no unnecessary queues.