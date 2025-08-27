AirAsia X announces financial results for Q2-2025

AirAsia X Berhad reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30th June on Tuesday, 26th August.

The Company recorded a turnover of RM660.8 million in the second quarter of the year, marginally lower year-on-year as capacity rose by six percent YoY to 1.12 million seats in a softer fare environment due to low season.

Passenger traffic grew by six percent YoY to 935,105 passengers, maintaining a sound Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of 83 percent, unchanged YoY despite the increased capacity.

According to AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail: "AirAsia X delivered resilient performance this quarter with a sound PLF of 83%, in line with capacity growth despite the seasonally softer second quarter. The Group’s operations remained profitable even as one aircraft is pending reactivation and fares are softer as the market tries to boost demand taking advantage of the lower fuel price environment in 2Q25.”

Ismail added that the final aircraft reactivation which was initially scheduled for June was deferred to the second half of the year due to the well-documented global MRO backlogs and spare parts shortages.

Also, as of 30th June, AirAsia X’s total fleet stood at 19 A330 aircraft; of these, 18 aircraft are active and operational.

Fares and revenue

This quarter, average base fare declined to RM405, impacted by historical seasonality and cautious travel sentiments following the concerns on earthquakes in Japan.

In managing seasonality, the Company had also augmented its load-active, yield-passive strategy, leveraging on the advantageous fuel price environment.

Ancillary revenue bolstered the Company’s performance with revenue per passenger up by four percent YoY to RM257 and total ancillary revenue rising by ten percent YoY, driven by higher passenger volumes and enhanced product offerings particularly in the duty free and merchandise segments.

Profit in Q2-2025

Net profit rose sharply to RM35.22 million against last year’s RM4.82 million, boosted by favourable net foreign exchange gains.

In the second quarter, the Company’s net operating profit improved 26 percent YoY to RM1.38 million supported by lower fuel prices.

The Company’s cost per available-seat-kilometres (ASK / CASK) fell by 13 percent YoY to 12.05 sen while CASK ex-fuel stood at 6.38 sen, up by nine percent YoY reflecting operational ramp-up and higher maintenance expenses over the last 12 months.

In terms of capacity and network, the Company’s ASK grew by ten percent YoY to 4,851 millions as AirAsia X continued to observe strong PLF of beyond 85 percent from its East Asian routes in Japan, China and South Korea driven by the peak spring travel season during the quarter.

Associate performance in Q2-2025

Company associate AirAsia X Thailand (TAAX) posted a revenue of RM372.82 million and an operating loss of RM13.2 million in Q2-2025.

Passenger traffic during the quarter declined by 12 percent YoY to 318,257 passengers as seat capacity reduced by five percent YoY to 407,360 seats.

TAAX’s PLF stood at 78 percent this quarter as performance was pressured by softened travel demand to Thailand overall following the earthquake incident in Bangkok and related security concerns.

Average fare was firm at RM690 during the quarter under review, and TAAX posted a net profit of RM10.58 million, buoyed by net foreign exchange gains.

TAAX maintained a fleet of nine A330s after returning one aircraft to lessor during the quarter.