AirAsia X announced a new route to Pakistan’s largest city Karachi from 30th May.

The four-times-weekly flights mark another milestone in the airline’s international expansion.

With 22 routes in total, the airline strengthens its commitment to affordable medium-haul travel.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said of this new offering: “We are thrilled to launch AAX’s next adventure in Karachi, further strengthening our presence in the South Asian market. Karachi is a dynamic city with a rich history and a thriving modern economy, and we are proud to be the sole low-cost carrier connecting this vibrant metropolis to our extensive network beyond Malaysia. This route will also open up hundreds of seamless connectivity options for travellers to key markets such as Australia, China, Thailand, and more via our Fly-Thru services.”

Enhancing connectivity

As the only low-cost carrier in Malaysia to provide direct service to Karachi, this new route enhances affordable connectivity between the two nations, allowing Malaysian travellers and the thriving Pakistani community in Malaysia to fly home affordably.

It also plays a pivotal role in linking travellers from Pakistan to Malaysia and the rest of ASEAN, connecting them to the region’s vibrant trade, tourism, and economic opportunities.

Ismail added: “With plenty to explore and experience, be it for business, leisure or pilgrimage, both nations are set to benefit from immense tourism and travel potential with this new flight service. AAX anticipates carrying more than 100,000 guests annually on this route, further reiterating our commitment to support the Malaysian government’s initiative to welcome 30 million tourists in line with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign. We look forward to mutually benefitting the growth and prosperity of both countries.”