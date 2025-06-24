AirAsia X launches new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

AirAsia X (AAX) celebrated its growing presence in Central Asia with the announcement of a brand new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, commencing on 15 October 2025 with a frequency of three times a week.

Following AAX’s entry into the region with Almaty, Kazakhstan in early 2024, with a consistently strong load factor and increased flight frequencies, the Tashkent route is aimed at further facilitating air travel between Southeast Asia and Central Asia, fostering stronger trade, tourism and business ties between the regions. This connectivity will also enable more travellers in Asean as well as Australia, to explore Uzbekistan affordability with AirAsia’s seamless Fly-Thru options, spanning over 130 destinations worldwide.

Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X said: “The launch of our Kuala Lumpur-Tashkent route is a strategic milestone in AAX’s continued growth across Asia and beyond. Central Asia presents immense potential, with Uzbekistan’s economy growing steadily and a rising middle class eager to explore new destinations. We have seen a marked increase in passenger demand for Central Asia following our successful Almaty route, and our vision is to create a comprehensive network that supports regional development and connects people to new places whilst creating unforgettable travel experiences along the way.”

H.E. Mr. Karomidin Gadoev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia commented: “The commencement of direct flights by AAX between these two major cities is a landmark development for Uzbekistan-Malaysia relations. With Uzbekistan’s tourism sector expanding rapidly and Malaysia’s strong position as a tourism and business hub in Southeast Asia, this route will significantly enhance connectivity, foster tourism exchanges, and open new avenues for investment. We are excited to welcome AAX to this promising market and look forward to a fruitful venture.”

Travellers can soon experience the magic of Tashkent with a promotional introductory fare from RM99 all-in* one-way economy seats starting from 23 June 2025 until 29 June 2025 for the travel period between 15 October 2025 and 14 September 2026. This special fare is subject to availability, with subsequent fares starting from RM899**.

Nestled in the heart of Uzbekistan, its capital Tashkent, is a thriving city renowned for its stunning Islamic architecture, bustling bazaars and leafy parks. A world of opportunities awaits the wanderlust in Tashkent ‒ journey through the magnificent Silk Roads and bask in the picturesque beauty of its towering monuments. As the country’s largest city and economic hub, Tashkent boasts a growing tourism sector and expanding business opportunities, making it an increasingly popular destination for both leisure and commerce.