A&K Travel Group renews its commitment to operational sustainability

Global luxury travel firm A&K Travel Group (AKTG) announced its continuing commitment to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across its global operations earlier today, 27th August.

Staff members across AKTG's workforce in over 30 countries throughout its portfolio of brands which includes Abercrombie & Kent, Cox & Kings, Crystal, A&K Sanctuary, and Ecoventura participated in the survey to identify priority sustainability areas for the company's future initiatives.

Building on the framework established by the AKTG’s sustainability team, the survey results helped shape the company’s comprehensive approach.

This approach combines two group-wide priorities with location-specific goals tailored to each region:

SDG 4: Quality Education and SDG 2: Zero Hunger will be championed across all AKTG operations.

In addition, each site has selected additional SDGs that reflect local priorities and opportunities for impact, with SDGs 3: Good Health & Well-Being and 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth among the most frequent.

According to chief strategy officer Camille Dravillon: "This initiative represents the collective voice of our global team and our commitment to responsible luxury travel. By aligning our sustainability efforts with a mature and proven framework, we're ensuring that our impact extends far beyond exceptional travel experiences to create meaningful change in the communities we serve, and in our daily lives."

With A&K Philanthropy, sustainability is a living organism

AKTG's commitment to sustainability builds on the established work of A&K Philanthropy (AKP), which already supports initiatives directly aligned with the company's chosen Goals.

The organisation's school lunchme program exemplifies this alignment, addressing both zero hunger and quality education goals by providing nutritious meals to students in underserved communities.

Current AKP projects aligned with the sustainability strategy include:

School infrastructure and teacher training in Cambodia and Uganda;

Health and hygiene education in India; and

Support for girls’ education in Peru.

As the group continues to grow, AKTG is committed to embedding sustainability into more journeys and destinations, demonstrating how luxury travel can be a force for positive change.