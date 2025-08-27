 Akasa Air announces daily direct flights connecting Bengaluru and Phuket

Akasa Air announces daily direct flights connecting Bengaluru and Phuket

Bringing Southern India closer to Thailand’s most popular island with seamless, conveniently timed connectivity

Airlines and Aviation
India
Customers logged in on Akasa Air’s app and website can avail upto 20% discount on their bookings using the promo code FLYMORE

Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, announced daily direct flights connecting Bengaluru with Phuket, the crown Jewel of Thailand, starting 1st October 2025. The new route builds on Akasa Air’s recently introduced daily direct service between Mumbai and Phuket, underscoring the airline’s commitment to expanding its presence in high-demand international destinations. Bookings for flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website www.akasaair.com, Android and iOS app and through multiple leading OTAs.

Phuket offers a captivating blend of leisure, culture and adventure and remains a preferred holiday destination for Indians. The conveniently timed flights on the Bengaluru–Phuket route will provide travellers from Southern India with enhanced connectivity and choice of flying with India’s most dependable airline, while also fostering stronger cultural exchange and tourism between India and Thailand.

This expansion marks another step in building Akasa Air into a truly global airline. In line with its commitment to making air travel increasingly accessible, Akasa Air will continue to expand its global footprint with foray into new destinations in SAARC and ASEAN regions.

Flight schedule*:

Flt.

Number

 From Departure

Time

 To Arrival

Time

 Operating

Days

 Non-stop/

Through
Commences 1st October 2025
QP  623 Bengaluru 0625hrs Phuket 1240hrs Daily Non-stop
QP  624 Phuket 1340hrs Bengaluru 1640hrs Daily Non-stop

 

 

