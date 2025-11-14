Akasa Air launches its first-ever Children’s Day special meal 

Inspired by the playfulness and imagination of young travellers and curated to delight passengers of all ages, the specially crafted meal features Veg Quesadillas served alongside a Cinnamon Roll, a Chocolate Marshmallow Dessert, and a beverage of choice. Available from 1st to 30th November 2025 across Akasa Air’s network, this meal can be pre-booked on Akasa Air’s website (www.akasaair.com) and mobile app.

Blending flavour with fun, the Café Akasa’s Children’s Day Special Meal celebrates the innocence, joy, and wonder of childhood, reminding travellers to embrace their inner child and savour the simple joys while flying with Akasa Air.

Since launching operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has been committed to offering specially curated meal options that reflect regional specialities associated with various celebrations. From Makar Sankranti to Valentine’s Day, Holi, Eid, Mother’s Day, International Yoga Day, Monsoon season, Navroz, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, Children’s Day and Christmas, Café Akasa continues to enhance the flying experience with festive meals. The airline also offers a pre-selection of cakes on its regular menu for flyers who want to celebrate the birthdays of their loved ones in the skies.

Café Akasa’s frequently refreshed menu is thoughtfully curated to include a variety of gourmet meals, snacks, and refreshing beverages to ensure there is something to cater to a wide range of dietary and culinary preferences. The menu offers 45+ meal options, including fusion meals, appetisers with a regional twist, and decadent desserts, all exclusively curated by reputed chefs from across India.