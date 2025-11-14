 Akasa Air launches its first-ever Children’s Day special meal 

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Akasa Air launches its first-ever Children’s Day special meal 

Akasa Air has announced the launch of its first-ever Children’s Day Special Meal under Café Akasa, the airline’s in-flight dining service. 

Airlines and Aviation
India

Inspired by the playfulness and imagination of young travellers and curated to delight passengers of  all ages, the specially crafted meal features Veg Quesadillas served alongside a Cinnamon Roll, a  Chocolate Marshmallow Dessert, and a beverage of choice. Available from 1st to 30th November  2025 across Akasa Air’s network, this meal can be pre-booked on Akasa Air’s website  (www.akasaair.com) and mobile app.

Blending flavour with fun, the Café Akasa’s Children’s Day Special Meal celebrates the innocence,  joy, and wonder of childhood, reminding travellers to embrace their inner child and savour the simple  joys while flying with Akasa Air.

Since launching operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has been committed to offering specially curated  meal options that reflect regional specialities associated with various celebrations. From Makar  Sankranti to Valentine’s Day, Holi, Eid, Mother’s Day, International Yoga Day, Monsoon season,  Navroz, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, Children’s Day and Christmas, Café Akasa  continues to enhance the flying experience with festive meals. The airline also offers a pre-selection of  cakes on its regular menu for flyers who want to celebrate the birthdays of their loved ones in the skies.

Café Akasa’s frequently refreshed menu is thoughtfully curated to include a variety of gourmet meals,  snacks, and refreshing beverages to ensure there is something to cater to a wide range of dietary and  culinary preferences. The menu offers 45+ meal options, including fusion meals, appetisers with a  regional twist, and decadent desserts, all exclusively curated by reputed chefs from across India.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Akasa Air launches its first-ever Children’s Day special meal 

Akasa Air has announced the launch of its first-ever Children’s Day Special Meal under Café Akasa, the airline’s in-flight dining service. 

Inspired by the playfulness and imagination of young travellers and curated to delight passengers of  all ages, the specially crafted meal features Veg Quesadillas served alongside a Cinnamon Roll, a  Chocolate Marshmallow Dessert, and a beverage of choice. Available from 1st to 30th November  2025 across Akasa Air’s network, this meal can be pre-booked on Akasa Air’s website  (www.akasaair.com) and mobile app.

Blending flavour with fun, the Café Akasa’s Children’s Day Special Meal celebrates the innocence,  joy, and wonder of childhood, reminding travellers to embrace their inner child and savour the simple  joys while flying with Akasa Air.

Since launching operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has been committed to offering specially curated  meal options that reflect regional specialities associated with various celebrations. From Makar  Sankranti to Valentine’s Day, Holi, Eid, Mother’s Day, International Yoga Day, Monsoon season,  Navroz, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, Children’s Day and Christmas, Café Akasa  continues to enhance the flying experience with festive meals. The airline also offers a pre-selection of  cakes on its regular menu for flyers who want to celebrate the birthdays of their loved ones in the skies.

Café Akasa’s frequently refreshed menu is thoughtfully curated to include a variety of gourmet meals,  snacks, and refreshing beverages to ensure there is something to cater to a wide range of dietary and  culinary preferences. The menu offers 45+ meal options, including fusion meals, appetisers with a  regional twist, and decadent desserts, all exclusively curated by reputed chefs from across India.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top