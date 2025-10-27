Akasa Air revamps the uniforms of its ground services team

Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, has launched new uniforms for its ground services team. An expression of a unified identity, the uniforms have been refreshed, keeping the teams’ comfort and the functional demands of their jobs in mind. The new uniforms will soon be rolled out across Engineering, Cargo, Security, and Airport Services teams.

Designed by renowned designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, the new uniforms bring a new and cohesive look that reflects Akasa Air’s identity as an innovative, youthful, and employee-centric airline.

Employee centricity has always been at the heart of Akasa Air. The redesign reflects the pride of its ground services team while communicating a consistent brand image to both internal and external stakeholders. Importantly, the new design incorporates valuable user feedback, underscoring the airline’s commitment to being a listening and employee-first organisation.

Commenting on the new uniforms, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Akasa Air, said, "At Akasa Air, our people are at the heart of everything we do. The redesign of our ground services team uniforms reflects our commitment towards creating a cohesive, comfortable, and contemporary identity across our frontline departments. Every element, from the fabric to the fit, has been thoughtfully considered to meet the functional needs of our team members while embodying our brand’s progressive and inclusive spirit. We believe that when our people feel valued and empowered, it shows in the experience we deliver to our passengers. This initiative is another step in building a workplace that is truly community-driven, progressive, and employee-first."

Prioritising comfort and functionality with a continued focus on sustainability

With an upgraded fabric composition, the comfort of the uniforms has been significantly enhanced while maintaining wearability and ease of movement. This ensures that ground services team members can perform their duties comfortably throughout the day. Importantly, the trousers will continue to be made using recycled materials, reflecting Akasa Air’s commitment to sustainability and making environmentally responsible choices an integral part of everyday utility, without compromising functionality or style.

Consistency in colour

The new uniforms adopt a striking purple hue, ensuring a visually cohesive palette across all ground service departments. This colour reinforces Akasa Air’s vibrant brand identity and fosters a strong sense of community and connection.

Cross-department uniformity

The redesign creates strong visual continuity between ground services teams, cabin crew, and pilots. By integrating design elements that echo across departments, Akasa Air has strengthened its sense of identity and shared purpose.

Gender-neutral design

From its inception, Akasa Air has been a pioneer of gender neutrality in uniforms, and the refreshed ground services team uniforms are no exception. From colour to cut, the design embodies modernity, simplicity, and adaptability, ensuring that every team member feels confident and comfortable.

Always Employee-first

As an organisation that puts its employees first, Akasa Air remains dedicated to inclusivity, comfort, and modern workplace values, ensuring happier employees and, in turn, better service for passengers.

Having championed modern, employee-focused uniform designs since its inception in 2022, Akasa Air continues to set benchmarks and strengthen its reputation as an innovative, youthful, and employee-centric airline with this latest initiative.