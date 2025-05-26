Al Habtoor Palace Dubai Recognized by Preferred Hotels & Resorts with 2025 Preferred Awards of Excellence

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has announced its 2025 Preferred Awards of Excellence with Al Habtoor Palace among 11 winning hotels. Presented by the brand’s CEO Lindsey Ueberroth and President Michelle Woodley at the annual Preferred Global Conference in Singapore on 15 May 2025, Al Habtoor Palace was awarded with 2025 Preferred Awards of Excellence.

“It is with great pleasure that I extend my warmest congratulations to Al Habtoor Palace Dubai on being named Hotel of the Year – India, Middle East, and Africa. As one of the newest members of the Legend Collection, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai has embraced our partnership with pride and enthusiasm. This esteemed award serves as a distinguished recognition of Al Habtoor Palace Dubai’s unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional hospitality.” Saurabh Rai, Executive Vice President of South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Australasia, Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

The Preferred Awards of Excellence recognize member hotels that epitomize excellence within the brand’s global portfolio of over 600 hotels, resorts, and residences, and inspire the global travel community to pursue #ThePreferredLife. To qualify for nomination, hotels were required to rank among the top in their region as part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance program, which includes third party on-site inspections and real-time guest feedback from the world’s top consumer review sites.

“We are truly honored to receive the 2025 Preferred Award of Excellence. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, who continuously go above and beyond to create memorable experiences for our guests. Being named Hotel of the Year for the India, Middle East, and Africa region is not only a proud moment for Al Habtoor Palace, but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence at every touchpoint.” Said Stefan Radstrom, General Manager of Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection.

Al Habtoor Palace is home to some of the most exclusive experiences in the UAE, including an award-winning steakhouse, serene spa, and one of the largest suites in Dubai—the 913 square-metre Sir Winston Churchill Suite. The hotel’s signature suites offer an elevated sense of grandeur, with expansive layouts, elegant furnishings, and bespoke touches that reflect timeless sophistication. Every element of the guest experience is enhanced by our hallmark 24/7 butler service, delivering impeccable, discreet care tailored to each individual. From seamless arrivals to thoughtfully curated in-room moments and personalised dining experiences, the unmatched service at Al Habtoor Palace is defined by attention to detail and a deep commitment to excellence. Guests are enveloped in a world where luxury is intuitive, refined, and effortlessly delivered at every turn.