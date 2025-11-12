AliExpress Launches 11.11 and Super Friday Sale

As the festive season kicks off, UAE shoppers are setting the pace for smart, stylish, and savings-driven shopping. This year, they’re taking it to the next level with AliExpress’s 11.11 and Super Friday shopping bonanza, offering up to 80% off and a new Brand+ channel.

According to a recent YouGov study commissioned by AliExpress in October, 40% of UAE consumers shop online several times a week, making them among the region’s most connected and digitally savvy buyers. From Ramadan and Eid gifting to year-end shopping, UAE consumers are proving that smart shopping is a way of life.

Style, Substance, and Smart Savings

UAE shoppers are approaching festive gifting with a blend of luxury tastes and value-driven decision-making. Key insights include:

70% say discounts and promotions are their top motivator when making purchases.

When shopping for festive gifts, 44% prioritise fashion and apparel, while 39% focus on beauty products.

39% plan to increase their spending on gifts this year, reflecting both rising generosity and a desire for smart savings.

Consumers are balancing convenience and experience, with an even 50/50 split between online and offline festive shopping.

“UAE shoppers are redefining what modern festive shopping looks like,” said Jim Liu, GCC General Manager at AliExpress. “They’re confident, digitally savvy, and always searching for value. Whether it’s Eid, Ramadan, or end-of-year celebrations, AliExpress is empowering shoppers across the Emirates to find premium brands and incredible deals, all in one place.”

11.11 and Super Friday Sale: Deep Discounts and Faster Delivery

The AliExpress 11.11 global shopping festival, the much-anticipated online sale, returns November 11–19, followed by Super Friday and Cyber Monday deals from November 20 to December 3.

This year’s lineup includes up to 80% off a wide range of products, from top tech and fashion to home essentials, jewelry, and family gifts, and platform coupons to bring the cost further down.

Introducing Brand+: Brands at Competitive Prices

Launching in time for 11.11 and Super Friday, AliExpress launched a new Brand+ channel, offering an increased selection of affordable brands with official product authentication, free shipping, all offered at competitive prices, so consumers can shop with confidence on AliExpress this festive season.

The Brand+ channel brings together over 1,500 trusted brands. Top Brand names include TCL, Huawei, Xiaomi, Roborock, eufy, Alpicool, Hoover, MLAY, and HiBREW, spanning tech, home, beauty, and lifestyle.

Top Picks for UAE Shoppers

From luxury beauty tools and designer jewelry to smart gadgets and home appliances, AliExpress is the go-to destination for quality, savings, and convenience.

The platform now offers:

Local+ delivery in as little as three days, and Choice items guaranteed within 12 days.

Special coupons, bundle deals, and new user offers

Free shipping and easy returns on select items.

Celebrate More, Spend Less

With value, reliability, and speed at the heart of UAE consumer expectations, AliExpress is helping shoppers prepare for Ramadan, Eid, and the festive season ahead without compromise.

The AliExpress 11.11 global sale runs November 11–19, followed by Super Friday and Cyber Monday deals from November 20–December 3.

Shop now through the AliExpress app or AliExpress.com, with secure payments, free delivery on selected items, and competitive prices across top global brands.