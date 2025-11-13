 All-inclusive wellness cruise Bhaya Soul makes its debut in Ha Long Bay

All-inclusive wellness cruise Bhaya Soul makes its debut in Ha Long Bay

Cruise
Vietnam

Bhaya Cruises, a pioneer in luxury cruising on  Ha Long Bay for nearly two decades, has launched Bhaya Soul, the bay’s first all-inclusive wellness cruise. 

Designed for discerning travellers seeking  balance, beauty, and mindful exploration, Bhaya Soul redefines the cruising experience with an immersive approach that nourishes both body and mind. Bhaya Soul joins Bhaya Cruises’ three other cruise boats The Au Co, Bhaya Legend, and Bhaya Classic

For its debut season Bhaya Soul is offering two exclusive wellness cruises under The Soul Sanctuary programme, the first of which sailed on 10th  November and the second scheduled for 3rd December.

The Soul Sanctuary programmes promise a  deeply immersive wellness journey that melds yoga, sound healing, and mindfulness rituals with the awe-inspiring natural beauty of Halong Bay.

A holistic getaway

Set amidst the ethereal UNESCO World Heritage backdrop of Ha Long Bay’s limestone  karsts, Bhaya Soul offers a new dimension of luxury travel, combining boutique comfort,  personalisation, and holistic wellness.  

Designed as a holistic escape for the mind, body, and spirit, each sailing transforms the  Bhaya Soul into a floating sanctuary of calm and connection. 

With only a limited number  of guests per voyage, this is an unmissable opportunity to experience wellness at sea in  one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. 

Guests on board the Bhaya Soul can  expect a fully immersive experience for the mind and body, all set against a backdrop of  spectacular rock formations as you gently cruise around the bay. 

This is a meticulous  series of events that aim to offer passengers an array of meaningful moments set to turn  the Bhaya Soul experience into much more than just a boutique luxury cruise. 

More than ample space

With just 20 spacious cabins, each featuring a private terrace and a bay-view bathtub,  Bhaya Soul ensures absolute privacy.

Guests can indulge in refined gastronomy with  locally inspired menus, flexible dining, and personalised service, all included.

Every stay also features a complimentary 40-minute spa treatment, embodying the ship’s  wellness-first philosophy.

Beyond the vessel, Bhaya Soul curates a series of meaningful excursions that bring Ha Long Bay’s natural and cultural wonders to life.

Guests can kayak through the serene  lagoons and hidden tunnels of Ba Hầm Lake, explore the mysterious Tiên Ông Cave with its ancient stalactites and archaeological significance, or cycle through Việt Hải Village, connecting with local communities and their traditional way of life.

Every activity is designed to encourage mindful exploration and a deeper appreciation of the destination.

A game-changer

Previously, there was but a limited range of cruises to choose from that truly cater to  luxury travellers; Bhaya Cruises has changed all that. 

Its unique overnight cruise experience on board the Bhaya Soul is designed especially for those with the most discerning of tastes and prioritises privacy and personalisation to offer an unequivocally elevated experience. 

Operating in the bay for nearly two decades, Bhaya Cruises has garnered a reputation  for excellence, and its fourth-generation vessel, Bhaya Soul, has already been making  waves amongst affluent travellers thanks to its philosophy of slower and more meaningful  travel. 

It caters not just to the traveller who wants to see the most obvious sights, but to  those who wish to dive a little deeper, taking them on a unique journey that aims to  acquaint them with the harmony between nature, culture and self.

