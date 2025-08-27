Alliance Française de Hong Kong (AFHK) and Hong Kong Tramways hold tram design competition

As a way of celebrating creativity through cultural exchange, the Alliance Française de Hong Kong (AFHK) and Tramplus, a sister company of Hong Kong Tramways, teamed up for a joint Tram Design Competition.

The contest was geared towards transforming one of the city's most iconic modes of transport into a moving canvas of French-inspired imagination.

As such, the competition opened a new chapter in a long-standing partnership between AFHK and Hong Kong Tramways, who have collaborated for years to bring French cultural events to the streets of Hong Kong.

These have included the Hong Kong French Film Festival, which has become a beloved annual tradition of many cinephiles.

The Tram Design Competition built on this legacy by encouraging secondary school students to engage with French aesthetics through art and design.

Learning through creative pursuits

The collaboration between AFHK and Tramplus reflects a shared commitment to enriching the learning experience of Hong Kong's youth through creativity, language, and cultural immersion.

By combining AFHK's more than seven decades of expertise in French education and cultural promotion with Tramplus's innovative approach to community placemaking, the project offers students a unique opportunity to explore French culture in a dynamic and creative format.

Centred around the theme Découverte de la Beauté Française (Discovering French Beauty), select secondary school students designed tram exteriors inspired by French art, fashion, innovation, and heritage.

The winning design created by Li Pui Hiu from St. Mark's School will be unveiled on 8th September at 10:00am at the Whitty Street Tram Depot, in the presence of Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau.

The tram will circulate through the city for four weeks, showcasing the student's creative artwork to the public.