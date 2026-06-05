 Amadeus report reveals AI opportunities for airlines

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Airlines and Aviation
Global

Amadeus, a prominent technology provider in the travel industry, has released a report detailing how agentic AI is set to revolutionise airline operations. Supported by Microsoft, the report identifies five key use cases where AI can enhance airline efficiency, including automated voice rebooking and intelligent digital marketing.

The report highlights that agentic AI is mature enough to be deployed in high-impact workflows, particularly in operations, customer service, and e-commerce. Among the use cases, automated voice rebooking stands out, with AI agents capable of handling multiple calls, understanding verbal requests, and processing payments, all in the traveller's preferred language. This technology, successfully tested by Amadeus, is ready for production.

Agentic commerce is another area where AI can plan, book, and service customised trips, engaging with AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT. Additionally, AI agents can support aircraft turnaround by monitoring various processes, as explored by airlines such as Icelandair and Southwest Airlines.

Cyril Tetaz, EVP Airline Solutions at Amadeus, stated, “We expect agentic AI to improve almost every airline workflow, from network planning to customer service.” The report also emphasises the importance of strong data foundations and governance to ensure AI scales responsibly and delivers value.

Julie Shainock, Global MD for Travel, Transport & Logistics at Microsoft, noted, “2026 will be a defining year for agentic AI in aviation.” The report provides a framework for airlines to adopt AI, with the next 12–18 months being crucial for translating AI ambitions into operational advantages

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | GDS | Global | Technology | Travel related Products
Tag:agentic AI | Amadeus | artificial intelligence | Cyril Tetaz

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Amadeus report reveals AI opportunities for airlines

Amadeus, a prominent technology provider in the travel industry, has released a report detailing how agentic AI is set to revolutionise airline operations. Supported by Microsoft, the report identifies five key use cases where AI can enhance airline efficiency, including automated voice rebooking and intelligent digital marketing.

The report highlights that agentic AI is mature enough to be deployed in high-impact workflows, particularly in operations, customer service, and e-commerce. Among the use cases, automated voice rebooking stands out, with AI agents capable of handling multiple calls, understanding verbal requests, and processing payments, all in the traveller's preferred language. This technology, successfully tested by Amadeus, is ready for production.

Agentic commerce is another area where AI can plan, book, and service customised trips, engaging with AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT. Additionally, AI agents can support aircraft turnaround by monitoring various processes, as explored by airlines such as Icelandair and Southwest Airlines.

Cyril Tetaz, EVP Airline Solutions at Amadeus, stated, “We expect agentic AI to improve almost every airline workflow, from network planning to customer service.” The report also emphasises the importance of strong data foundations and governance to ensure AI scales responsibly and delivers value.

Julie Shainock, Global MD for Travel, Transport & Logistics at Microsoft, noted, “2026 will be a defining year for agentic AI in aviation.” The report provides a framework for airlines to adopt AI, with the next 12–18 months being crucial for translating AI ambitions into operational advantages

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | GDS | Global | Technology | Travel related Products
Tag:agentic AI | Amadeus | artificial intelligence | Cyril Tetaz

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

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