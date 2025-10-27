ANA, NCA to Launch Codeshare on Freighter Services Connecting  Japan, Europe and North America 

ANA and NCA will continue to strengthen their partnership to enhance the ANA Group's cargo business and provide high-quality and competitive services that meet the cargo transport needs of all customers.

All Nippon Airways and Nippon Cargo Airlines will begin codeshare operations on cargo flights between Japan, Europe and North America on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. Under the agreement, ANA’s code will appear on NCA’s Boeing 747 freighter services from Narita to North American destinations—Chicago, New York, Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles—as well as European destinations—Amsterdam, Milan and Frankfurt. NCA’s code will be added to ANA’s Boeing 777 freighter routes from Narita to Chicago and Los Angeles.

The collaboration will expand ANA Group’s cargo network, increase transportation capacity and improve customer convenience by leveraging the strengths of both carrier’s large freighter operations.

ANA Holdings acquired 100% of NCA's shares as of Aug. 1, 2025. The combined fleet now includes ANA’s passenger flight network and its fleet of six Boeing 767 freighters and two Boeing 777 freighters, along with NCA’s eight Boeing 747 freighters, enabling the group to handle large-scale cargo transportation globally.

Looking ahead, ANA and NCA will continue to strengthen their partnership to enhance the ANA Group’s cargo business, delivering competitive, efficient and high-quality services that meet customer needs and support the group’s long-term growth.