 ANA, NCA to Launch Codeshare on Freighter Services Connecting  Japan, Europe and North America 

ANA, NCA to Launch Codeshare on Freighter Services Connecting  Japan, Europe and North America 

ANA and NCA will begin codeshare operations on cargo flights between Japan, Europe and North  America on Sunday, October 26, 2025. 

Airlines and Aviation
Japan
ANA and NCA will continue to strengthen their partnership to enhance the ANA Group's cargo  business and provide high-quality and competitive services that meet the cargo transport needs  of all customers. 

All Nippon Airways  and Nippon Cargo Airlines will begin codeshare operations on cargo flights between Japan,  Europe and North America on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. Under the agreement, ANA’s code will appear on NCA’s Boeing 747 freighter services from Narita to North  American destinations—Chicago, New York, Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles—as well as European  destinations—Amsterdam, Milan and Frankfurt. NCA’s code will be added to ANA’s Boeing 777 freighter routes  from Narita to Chicago and Los Angeles.

The collaboration will expand ANA Group’s cargo network, increase transportation capacity and improve customer convenience by leveraging the strengths of both carrier’s large freighter operations.

ANA Holdings acquired 100% of NCA's shares as of Aug. 1, 2025. The combined fleet now includes ANA’s  passenger flight network and its fleet of six Boeing 767 freighters and two Boeing 777 freighters, along with  NCA’s eight Boeing 747 freighters, enabling the group to handle large-scale cargo transportation globally.

Looking ahead, ANA and NCA will continue to strengthen their partnership to enhance the ANA Group’s cargo  business, delivering competitive, efficient and high-quality services that meet customer needs and support the  group’s long-term growth.

 

