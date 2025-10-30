Andaz Hiroshima by Hyatt to open with 235 keys in 2027 in western Japan’s Chūgoku region

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of Takenaka Corporation for the first Hyatt hotel in western Japan’s Chūgoku region. Andaz Hiroshima will be located in the heart of Hiroshima and is expected to open in 2027.

Andaz Hiroshima will occupy the 21st to 31st floors of a new mixed-use high-rise, the centerpiece of a major public-private urban redevelopment project in central Hiroshima. The hotel will offer 235 guest rooms and suites inspired by Hiroshima’s cultural legacy. It will also reflect the story of the site, which once connected Hiroshima Castle with its surrounding town and continues to serve as a vibrant city center. Onsite amenities will include restaurants, a rooftop bar and restaurant with sweeping views, a fitness center with an indoor pool, and versatile banquet and event spaces.

Hiroshima, known worldwide as the City of Peace, is home to the Atomic Bomb Dome and Peace Memorial Park, both listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Just offshore lies Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island, another UNESCO site and one of Japan’s scenic treasures, where an iconic vermilion gate appears to float on the sea at high tide. Island hopping is possible via a scenic cycling route from Kure in Hiroshima Prefecture to Okamura Island in Ehime Prefecture, crossing seven islands via seven bridges.

With its combination of craft heritage and ultramodern design, Hiroshima has come to the fore as a creative hub in the Chūgoku region. It’s home to a thriving community of designers, artists, chefs, musicians and craftspeople committed to sharing the City of Peace with global audiences. From the Hiroshima City Museum of Contemporary Art to galleries and music venues, the city draws creative minds to its singular creative ecosystem—bridging the past and the future.

Blending history, culture, cuisine and a modern cityscape, Hiroshima has become an increasingly popular destination for international travelers year-round. Hiroshima is well connected by Japan’s high-speed rail network, with Shinkansen direct service from Osaka in about 90 minutes and from Tokyo in about four hours. The city is also served by Hiroshima Airport, making it easily accessible for international and domestic travelers alike.

Andaz, a brand within Hyatt’s newly formed Lifestyle Group, takes its name from the Hindi word for “personal style.” By incorporating local culture and traditions into its design and service, the Andaz brand provides guests with experiences that are drawn from each destination’s unique character. Located within an ultra-modern new building, Andaz Hiroshima will provide highly personalized experiences in a modern, globally connected setting.

“Andaz Hiroshima will create a new pathway to explore Hiroshima’s culture,” said Amar Lalvani, President & Creative Director of The Lifestyle Group, Hyatt. “From music to makers, the local creative scene is thriving. Our guests will have an inside view of who and what are shaping this profound city’s future.”

“We are delighted to bring the Andaz brand to Hiroshima, one of Japan’s most innovative cities,” said Masato Sasaki, President of Takenaka Corporation. “Hyatt has been an excellent collaborator for us on multiple high-profile projects, including properties in Kyoto and New York, and we are excited to work with them again on this exceptional development. We are confident that Andaz Hiroshima will become a beloved destination that embodies Hiroshima’s vibrant culture and brings together people and ideas from around the world.”

“It is an honor to announce plans to introduce the Andaz brand to Hiroshima. It is one of Hyatt’s most celebrated lifestyle brands,” said Sam Sakamura, Representative Director of Japan and Micronesia, Hyatt. “Hiroshima, a globally recognized destination offering a rich combination of culture, tradition and development, is the perfect location for a new Andaz

hotel in Japan. We look forward to welcoming global travelers to Hiroshima with unforgettable, personalized experiences that reflect the unique spirit of this remarkable city.”

The Andaz brand debuted in Japan with the opening of Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills and will add Andaz Hiroshima as the second property in its Japan portfolio.