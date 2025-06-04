Anguilla promotes tourism product at CHTA marketplace 

A delegation from Anguilla’s tourism sector, led by the Hon. Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sports, and Tourism, participated in the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace held in St. John’s, Antigua. In attendance were the newly appointed Director of Tourism, Jameel Rochester, Deputy Director of Tourism, Chantelle Richardson, and Board Director, Sean Richard of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB). The Anguilla delegation also comprised of the Anguilla Hotel & Tourism Association Vice President, Sandra Richardson, CEO Cherecia Lewis, Hoteliers Will Fleming of Anguilla Great House, Rolf Masshardt and Lockhart Hughes of Carimar Beach Club and Sally Glen of Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club.

As part of the official proceedings, the Hon. Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sports, and Tourism, had the opportunity to meet with the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Hon. Gaston Browne, and the Minister of Tourism and Investment, the Hon. Charles Fernandez.

The CHTA Marketplace, recognized as the region’s premier tourism marketing event, was held in Antigua for the first time. Along with a two-day tradeshow, the event showcased the Caribbean tourism product offerings and featured regional group meetings, a Travel Forum, and a Direct Booking Summit for hotels.

Anguilla Delegation

L-R: Director of Tourism, Jameel Rochester; CEO of Anguilla Hotel & Tourism Association, Cherecia Lewis; President of Anguilla Hotel & Tourism Association, Wilbert Fleming; Honorable Minister of Health, Sports & Tourism, Cardigan Connor; Deputy Director of Tourism, Chantelle Richardson; Board Director of Anguilla Tourist Board, Sean Richard

According to CHTA, nearly 800 delegates, 173 suppliers from 25 Caribbean destinations, and 83 buyer companies from 16 international markets —including Canada, the United States, Argentina, Italy, Germany, the UK, and the UAE —were in attendance. The 9,000 meetings generated new opportunities. As the Anguilla Tourist Board engaged in productive discussions with members of the travel trade, primarily tour operators and trade and consumer media professionals.

Anguilla formed part of the destination briefing, as Hon. Cardigan Connor delivered an overview of Anguilla’s pathway for tourism excellence at the press conference for the international media in attendance. Minister Connor emphasized the island’s commitment to cultivating a tourism sector that balances economic develop and authenticity, while ensuring that Anguilla remains a premier and sustainable travel destination. The delivery also provided the media with an overview of Anguilla’s market performance, destination statistics and growth, airlift development, tourism investments, digital innovation, and sports tourism.

“We remain passionate and dedicated to enhancing Anguilla’s tourism experiences,” said Minister Connor. “Thanks to the continued support of our stakeholders, travel partners, and the media, Anguilla maintains its position as a premier destination in the Caribbean,” he added.