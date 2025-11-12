Anna Marie Chai is Intrepid Travel’s new general manager in Malaysia

Intrepid Travel announced the appointment of Anna Marie Chai as its new general manager for Malaysia.

Chai’s appointment opens an exciting new chapter for the adventure travel company’s operations in the region.

According to Intrepid Travel regional manager for Southeast Asia Mike Stewart: “Anna brings a wealth of local expertise, leadership experience and passion for sustainable travel. With her at the helm, we’re confident in strengthening our partnerships and growing Intrepid’s footprint in Malaysia.”

Malaysia continues to be one of Intrepid’s fastest-growing destinations in Southeast Asia. Intrepid’s bestselling Malaysian adventures include the 10-day Classic Borneo, 11-day Sabah Adventure, and nine-day Borneo Family Holiday, which journey through lush rainforests, visit rare wildlife, and showcase Malaysia’s highest peak, Mt Kinabalu.

Meet Anna Marie Chai

Based in Kota Kinabalu, Chai brings over 30 years of experience in Malaysia’s tourism industry, having led destination development, cruise operations, and special interest programs across Borneo and Brunei.

Most recently, she served as area director for Borneo at Destination Asia.

Chai herself said of her appointment: “I’m thrilled to join Intrepid Travel and lead our team here in Malaysia. Having spent my career connecting travellers to the heart of Borneo, I’m inspired by Intrepid’s commitment to creating real impact for our travellers, communities and the environment. It’s a privilege to be part of a company that puts purpose at the centre of everything it does.”