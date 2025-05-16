Travel Daily Media

APT & Travelmarvel Appoints Jamie Rudland as New Business Development Manager, South

Appointments
Global

APT & Travelmarvel has announced the appointment of Jamie Rudland as its new Business Development Manager for the South of England. Jamie will officially join the award-winning touring and cruise operator on 27 May 2025 and brings with him a wealth of experience across the cruise and touring sectors. In his new role, Jamie will focus on supporting retail and independent agents throughout the southern sales region.

Jamie joins APT & Travelmarvel with a proven track record in building strong trade relationships and delivering business growth, having held previous positions within leading cruise and travel companies such as The Adventure People, Wendy Wu Tours and Fred Olsen Cruises. His arrival further strengthens APT’s dedicated sales team as it continues to enhance agent support during a landmark year for the brand.

APT & Travelmarvel is in the midst of a major investment programme, expanding and elevating its fleet across both river and small ship cruising, while also introducing new immersive travel styles and destinations for 2025 and beyond. These innovations are designed to deliver exceptional guest experiences and unlock new business opportunities for trade partners.

Brad Bennetts, Head of Sales & Business Development at APT & Travelmarvel, said: “We are excited to welcome Jamie to the team at such a pivotal moment. His deep understanding of both the cruise and touring landscapes, combined with his agent-first approach, makes him a fantastic addition to our growing sales force. With significant investments into our fleet and product portfolio, Jamie’s expertise will be invaluable in helping our partners in the South maximise their sales potential and discover the breadth of what APT & Travelmarvel has to offer.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Jamie Rudland said: “I’m delighted to be joining APT & Travelmarvel at such an exciting time for the business. The innovation and investment going into the product is inspiring, and I’m really looking forward to supporting our valued travel agent partners across the South. There’s a huge opportunity here to grow together, and I can’t wait to get started.”

 

 

