Aqua Expeditions honoured at 2025 LATA Excellence Awards

Aqua Expeditions was hailed as The Best Cruise Operator Award at this year’s LATA Excellence Awards, recognising its commitments to operating responsibly.

Among the points considered was the way the cruise line reduced single-use plastics by 90 percent and the method by which it purifies wastewater so that they only return clean water to the rivers and seas.

Aqua also partnered with 4Ocean to remove over 11 tonnes of plastic annually, and support conservation in the Galapagos via the Charles Darwin Foundation.

The award also recognises Aqua Expeditions’ strong growth in passenger numbers and commercial results in 2024, when it also relaunched the website to offer a more immersive platform, giving prospective guests a richer insight into the experiences aboard their fleet.

Leading the way

A recognised global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, Aqua Expeditions explores the world’s most biodiverse and culturally significant destinations aboard best-in-class vessels of stylish contemporary design.

Guests may expect tailored five-star itineraries, a highly exclusive 1:1 crew- to-guest ratio with personalized service, and world-class dining.

Passengers are also able to enjoy the line's various destinations through small group expert-guided activities and excursions with a maximum of 16 to 40 guests per ship.

Sailing the globe

Aqua Expeditions operates river explorations on the Amazon (Peru), the Mekong (Cambodia and Vietnam), and coastal yacht voyages to Komodo National Park, Ambon and the Spice Islands, as well as Raja Ampat (East Indonesia), and a superyacht sailing the Galapagos Islands (Ecuador).

Throughout its operations, the cruise line has raised the bar for responsible travel in the destinations it operates.

Going beyond the ordinary, Aqua assumes a comprehensive responsibility for every facet of its luxury small ship expeditions, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and socio-economic impact.

From meticulously designed vessels to the use of eco-friendly products and cutting-edge waste management technology, Aqua employs a 360-degree strategy.