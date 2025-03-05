Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has announced an increase in participation across the show, with Asia leading the international regions with an increase of 27%.

Arabian Travel Market, the leading global event for the travel and tourism industry, is set to welcome a diverse international presence at its upcoming edition, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May.

This year’s show will see notable growth in participation from key regions including Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas, reflecting continued recovery and rising demand across the global tourism industry.

According to recent data from the World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism, an estimated 1.4 billion international tourists were recorded globally in 2024, an 11% increase from the previous year. In addition, total export revenues from tourism, including passenger transport, reached a record USD1.9 trillion last year.

The report also indicated that the Middle East was the best-performing region compared to 2019, with international arrivals rising by 32% last year from pre-pandemic levels. The outlook is promising for international tourist arrivals in 2025, which are anticipated to grow by three to five per cent.

“Asia is the fastest-growing region at ATM 2025, with a projected 27% year-on-year increase in exhibitors this year. This growth is largely attributed to enhanced regional connectivity and stronger links with international markets, driving expansion opportunities. It’s not only national tourism organisations that are contributing to this growth but also regional and city-level destinations, with private sector participation on the rise,” said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market.

Countries such as Japan, Macao, the Maldives, Mauritius, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and India are playing a pivotal role. India is anticipated to witness a remarkable 41% increase in participation at ATM this year, which includes a stronger presence from the Ministry of Tourism and major national airline carriers, among other stakeholders.

Regional tourist boards, including Rajasthan Tourism, the Government of Goa, Andhra Pradesh Tourism, the Phuket Tourist Association, Hong Kong, and the Jakarta Provincial Government, are also contributing to Asia’s growing presence at ATM.

Reflecting the region’s continued infrastructure growth and appeal to both business and leisure travellers, participation from Middle East exhibitors at the event has grown by 17%. Saudi Arabia’s participation continues to rise at ATM, where the country’s giga projects and many prominent private sector companies from the Kingdom will be showcased to an international audience.

With its cultural diversity and historical tourism appeal, Europe is on track for steady growth of 12%, with participants from across the continent participating in the upcoming edition of ATM. Meanwhile, exhibitor participation from Africa and the Americas remains in line with last year’s edition.

ATM 2025 will centre on the theme “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity,” underscoring the importance of connectivity in shaping the industry’s future. The event is set to attract over 47,000 attendees and feature over 2,600 exhibitors from more than 161 global destinations.

Across three main stages, which include the Global Stage, Future Stage and the all-new Business Events stage, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from more than 200 high-profile speakers across 60 conference sessions. The ATM Conference programme will explore key international regions, including specialised sessions on important source markets such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM) and India.

Euromonitor International will lead the Global Market Insights: APAC session, revealing the latest trends influencing travel in the region and providing insights on the profiles of travellers in the APAC market. Attendees can discover market insights, investment opportunities, and strategies to tap into the high-potential LATAM region during Score Global Growth in LATAM. Meanwhile, a regional expert will discuss India’s Next Gen Traveller and the country’s rising tourism market.

Curtis concluded: “ATM 2025 presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry to engage with influential players from across the globe. Participants can stay informed about emerging industry trends, connect with key decision-makers, and establish valuable partnerships. These collaborations aim to drive innovation and shape the future direction of global travel and tourism.”

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.