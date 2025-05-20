Artists revealed for ICEHOTEL 36

The circle is about to close at the world-renowned hotel made entirely of ice and snow in northern Sweden. As spring arrives in Jukkasjärvi and the seasonal ICEHOTEL melts back into the Torne River, preparations for ICEHOTEL 36 are already underway. With 2,000 tons of ice harvested, it’s time to reveal the artists who will shape next winter’s frozen art experience.

This year’s international design competition attracted a record number of entries—143 applications from across the globe, with more than 250 artists from 36 different countries. After careful deliberation, the jury has selected 29 artists from 10 countries who will create the unique art suites, the Main Hall, the Ceremony Hall, and the public art installations for ICEHOTEL 36.

“To see ICEHOTEL melt away as we select the artists for next year reminds us of art’s ephemeral nature and its power to renew itself. The jury has reviewed 143 fantastic applications, and it’s been a challenge to choose the 16 art projects that will take shape in ICEHOTEL 36. We are now very excited to present them to the world,” says Luca Roncoroni, Creative Director and the head of the jury.

Tornados, Soap Bubbles, Black Holes and an Ice Book Archive

ICEHOTEL 36 will open its doors on December 12. Imagine sleeping a night in the eye of a storm in the suite “Sweep Me Off My Feet,” getting lost in a frozen world of soap bubbles in the art suite “Soap Bubbles,” or experiencing the power of a black hole in the breathtaking suite “Spaghettification.” In “The Arctic Archive,” you can dive into a frozen book world and be part of magical storytelling. These are just a few of the concepts that will become reality in ICEHOTEL 36.

The construction of the seasonal part of the hotel will begin in mid-November, when the artists gather in Jukkasjärvi, 200 km north of the Arctic Circle. Together with a team of experts in ice and snow construction, the ice production, and lighting design team, they will create a 2,800-square-meter hotel made entirely of snow and ice. When spring arrives, the hotel melts back into its origin again—the Torne River, but one part of the hotel remains, ICEHOTEL 365 inviting the guest to sleep amongst the snow and ice art year round.

“The art for ICEHOTEL 36 is starting to take shape, and we couldn’t be more excited. In late November, 29 artists from 9 countries will arrive in Jukkasjärvi to transform 2,000 tons of natural ice into extraordinary suites and installations—creating unforgettable memories for our guests,” says Marie Herrey, CEO of ICEHOTEL.

ART AND ARTISTS – ICEHOTEL 36

2 ART SUITES, 1 MAIN HALL, 1 CEREMONY HALL, OUTDOOR ART PROJECT ENTRANCE AREA, 1 PUBLIC ART PROJECT

SPAGHETTIFICATION

Tomasz Czajkowski & Milosz Matelski, Poland

Dragon of ICEHOTEL

Hongyu Gao “Forrest”, China

Soap Bubbles

Coralie Quincey & Robin Landrit, France

Parliament of Owls

Dave Rothstein, USA

River Bed

Clément Daquin & Raphaël Jeanne, France

ARCTIC ARCHIVE

Kristina Möckel & Sebastian Scheller, Germany

An Otter’s Midswinter Night’s Dream

Sandra St-Laurent & Mylène Leboeuf-Gagné, Canada

Juzu-tsunagi

Yasuaki Onishi & Minako Yoshida, Japan

There’s No One Here

Ayla Turan & Kemal Tufan, Turkey

Survival of the Fittest

Carl Wellander & Ellen Wellander, Sweden

ICE as a MIRROR

Pieke Bergmans & Peer de Wit, Netherlands

Sweep Me Off My Feet

Elin Julin & Ida Mangsbo, Sweden

Main Hall: Cathedral Grove

Brian McArthur & Dawn Detarando, Canada

Ceremony Hall: ECHO

Luc Voisin & Mathieu Brison, France

Outdoor Art Project – Entrance Area: Wave

Franziska Agrawal, Germany

Public Art Project: Crystal Souls

Robin Lind & Charlie Hammarlund, Sweden

Jury ICEHOTEL 36

Luca Roncoroni, Creative Director, ICEHOTEL (head of Jury)

Marjolein Vonk, Stylist, Netherlands

Karl-Johan Ekeroth, Designer, Sweden

Charlotte Tentau, Head of Lighting and Technology, ICEHOTEL, Sweden

Marie Herrey, CEO, ICEHOTEL, Sweden

Robert Beckerman, Marketing Director, ICEHOTEL, Sweden

Application and Selection Statistics – ICEHOTEL 36

143 unique applications

256 artists and designers applied

29 artists from 10 countries selected to create the art in ICEHOTEL 36

36 countries represented

12 art suites created

1 Ceremony Hall created

1 Main Hall created

1 outdoor art project at the entrance

1 public art projects