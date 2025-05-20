Artists revealed for ICEHOTEL 36

The circle is about to close at the world-renowned hotel made entirely of ice and snow in northern Sweden. As spring arrives in Jukkasjärvi and the seasonal ICEHOTEL melts back into the Torne River, preparations for ICEHOTEL 36 are already underway. With 2,000 tons of ice harvested, it’s time to reveal the artists who will shape next winter’s frozen art experience.
This year’s international design competition attracted a record number of entries—143 applications from across the globe, with more than 250 artists from 36 different countries. After careful deliberation, the jury has selected 29 artists from 10 countries who will create the unique art suites, the Main Hall, the Ceremony Hall, and the public art installations for ICEHOTEL 36.
“To see ICEHOTEL melt away as we select the artists for next year reminds us of art’s ephemeral nature and its power to renew itself. The jury has reviewed 143 fantastic applications, and it’s been a challenge to choose the 16 art projects that will take shape in ICEHOTEL 36. We are now very excited to present them to the world,” says Luca Roncoroni, Creative Director and the head of the jury.
Tornados, Soap Bubbles, Black Holes and an Ice Book Archive
ICEHOTEL 36 will open its doors on December 12. Imagine sleeping a night in the eye of a storm in the suite “Sweep Me Off My Feet,” getting lost in a frozen world of soap bubbles in the art suite “Soap Bubbles,” or experiencing the power of a black hole in the breathtaking suite “Spaghettification.” In “The Arctic Archive,” you can dive into a frozen book world and be part of magical storytelling. These are just a few of the concepts that will become reality in ICEHOTEL 36.
The construction of the seasonal part of the hotel will begin in mid-November, when the artists gather in Jukkasjärvi, 200 km north of the Arctic Circle. Together with a team of experts in ice and snow construction, the ice production, and lighting design team, they will create a 2,800-square-meter hotel made entirely of snow and ice. When spring arrives, the hotel melts back into its origin again—the Torne River, but one part of the hotel remains, ICEHOTEL 365 inviting the guest to sleep amongst the snow and ice art year round.
“The art for ICEHOTEL 36 is starting to take shape, and we couldn’t be more excited. In late November, 29 artists from 9 countries will arrive in Jukkasjärvi to transform 2,000 tons of natural ice into extraordinary suites and installations—creating unforgettable memories for our guests,” says Marie Herrey, CEO of ICEHOTEL.
ART AND ARTISTS – ICEHOTEL 36
2 ART SUITES, 1 MAIN HALL, 1 CEREMONY HALL, OUTDOOR ART PROJECT ENTRANCE AREA, 1 PUBLIC ART PROJECT
SPAGHETTIFICATION
Tomasz Czajkowski & Milosz Matelski, Poland
Dragon of ICEHOTEL
Hongyu Gao “Forrest”, China
Soap Bubbles
Coralie Quincey & Robin Landrit, France
Parliament of Owls
Dave Rothstein, USA
River Bed
Clément Daquin & Raphaël Jeanne, France
ARCTIC ARCHIVE
Kristina Möckel & Sebastian Scheller, Germany
An Otter’s Midswinter Night’s Dream
Sandra St-Laurent & Mylène Leboeuf-Gagné, Canada
Juzu-tsunagi
Yasuaki Onishi & Minako Yoshida, Japan
There’s No One Here
Ayla Turan & Kemal Tufan, Turkey
Survival of the Fittest
Carl Wellander & Ellen Wellander, Sweden
ICE as a MIRROR
Pieke Bergmans & Peer de Wit, Netherlands
Sweep Me Off My Feet
Elin Julin & Ida Mangsbo, Sweden
Main Hall: Cathedral Grove
Brian McArthur & Dawn Detarando, Canada
Ceremony Hall: ECHO
Luc Voisin & Mathieu Brison, France
Outdoor Art Project – Entrance Area: Wave
Franziska Agrawal, Germany
Public Art Project: Crystal Souls
Robin Lind & Charlie Hammarlund, Sweden
Jury ICEHOTEL 36
Luca Roncoroni, Creative Director, ICEHOTEL (head of Jury)
Marjolein Vonk, Stylist, Netherlands
Karl-Johan Ekeroth, Designer, Sweden
Charlotte Tentau, Head of Lighting and Technology, ICEHOTEL, Sweden
Marie Herrey, CEO, ICEHOTEL, Sweden
Robert Beckerman, Marketing Director, ICEHOTEL, Sweden
Application and Selection Statistics – ICEHOTEL 36
143 unique applications
256 artists and designers applied
29 artists from 10 countries selected to create the art in ICEHOTEL 36
36 countries represented
12 art suites created
1 Ceremony Hall created
1 Main Hall created
1 outdoor art project at the entrance
1 public art projects