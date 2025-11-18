ATIA members find themselves inspired by Fukushima’s recovery from disaster

Three Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) members returned from a four-day familiarisation trip to Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, inspired by a region transforming its story from disaster recovery to a renewed showcase of culture, cuisine, and hospitality.

Led by ATIA director of membership and industry affairs Richard Taylor, the group was made up of Sophie Lin of Reho Study Tours, Simone Thannhauser of Connections Travel Group, and Charisma McDonald of Global Travel Co.

Taylor said of the experience: “Programmes like this are about connection between our members, the destinations they experience, and the communities that welcome them. Fukushima’s people have transformed resilience into hospitality. Their warmth and creativity remind us why travel is such a powerful force for renewal. The trip also demonstrated how ATIA delivers practical value for members while helping destinations connect directly with the Australian travel trade.’’

The trip, which was featured on local Japanese television, forms part of ATIA’s growing roster of international opportunities that are designed to help members strengthen relationships, expand their expertise, and bring new destinations to Australian travellers.

The partnership between ATIA and Fukushima Prefecture reflects growing demand among Australian travellers for authentic experiences that extend beyond Japan’s traditional tourism hotspots.

Immersion in Hope Tourism

Hosted by the Fukushima Tourism Board as part of its Hope Tourism programme and conducted in partnership with ATIA, the fam trip introduced participants to the diversity of experiences now on offer across the prefecture from its samurai heritage and traditional towns to world-class food, sake, and wine.

Participants explored a region that has rebuilt its tourism offering after the 2011 tsunami while at the same time proudly preserving its history and identity.

Likewise, the tour had the dual benefits of delivering practical value for ATIA members as well as directly connecting the Fukushima destination with the Australian travel trade.

While Fukushima’s recovery story remains a point of pride, the fam trip highlighted the attractions and experiences that make it a compelling destination for Australian travellers.

Members explored the preserved Edo-period post town Ouchi-Juku, the iconic Tsurugajo Castle, and the restored fishing port of Matsukawa-ura, where locals have revived the centuries-old Hamayaki or shoreside seafood barbecue.

Other highlights included the Samurai Meijo-kan Armour Experience which enables visitors to dress up in a 15kg suit of Samurai armour; the Tomioka Winery and Haccoba Craft Brewery, and a lively exchange dinner with local tourism operators in Iwaki City.