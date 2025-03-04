Marking a global first, Atmosphere Core is making its first foray into Europe with the launch of BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE in Piedmont, Italy. This thoughtfully restored 18th-century monastery built in 1773, the second historical property in the company’s ‘HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE’ portfolio, showcases sacred frescoes and Romanesque architecture, evoking the charm of Italy’s art, culture and cuisine from the northern regions.

Commenting on international expansion and entering the European hospitality market, Atmosphere Core’s Group Managing Director Mr Salil Panigrahi stated, “As we continue to grow and cultivate relationships with global partners for expansion, in the last year we have made associations with a number of European businesses. In Italy specifically, we have the leading Bottega S.p.A. joining our unique Wine Program. These significant partnerships brought Italy to Atmosphere Core and vice versa, we now look forward to the launch of our first destination in Europe in 2026”.

Located in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site famous for some of Italy’s greatest wines including Barolo and Barbera, Borgo Monchiero is a notable three-storey hillside hermitage featuring 19 timelessly designed suites and rooms and an on-property chapel perfect for wedding ceremonies, all elegantly restored while preserving the monastery’s original features.

Once the residing monk’s refectory and soon to be an epicurean’s dream, guests can dine and imbibe in the main signature dining restaurant which will specialise in the finest regional cuisine. Perfect for intimate and private events, small groups can host gatherings in the elevated chapter hall, unwind in a refined lounge bar, or soak in panoramic vista views of rolling hills and vineyards from the garden terrace. A spa enclave includes a sauna, infrared therapy and a restored stone reservoir transformed into a private jacuzzi, whilst outdoors the tranquil landscaped garden with swimming pool is the perfect spot to bathe in the northern Italian sunshine and host alfresco celebrations with family and friends.

Borgo Monchiero owners Franco Giampetruzzi and Gian Maria Debenedetti shared their reasons for partnering with Atmosphere Core, Mr Giampetruzzi quoting, “When sourcing a hotelier, Atmosphere Core’s ambitions to expand internationally with ‘HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE’ seamlessly mirrored our project plans. We needed an established operator with big ideas yet sensitive to the value of authenticity. The decision was very easy and now we forge ahead in preparation of welcoming guests in the coming year.”

“We envision Borgo Monchiero as a harmonious fusion of art, 18th-century history, and experiential luxury. Atmosphere Core’s sympathetic approach with its ‘Heritage’ brand embodies this vision”, concluded Debenedetti.

With nine island resorts in the Maldives and a pipeline of luxury hotels and resorts in Sri Lanka and across India, Atmosphere Core has built a stellar reputation for personalised service, culinary excellence, and unforgettable experiences. Now, discerning global travellers, wine lovers, and nature enthusiasts can look forward to discovering a truly one-of-a-kind escape in this most enchanting of European regions at this stunning retreat within the ‘Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio.