Avianca Launches Seasonal Route Between Chicago and San Salvador

Operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, the route provides travellers with 1,080 seats per week between the two cities, aiming to boost both tourism and business opportunities across borders. Avianca has officially launched its seasonal route between Chicago and San Salvador, offering three weekly flights throughout the peak summer travel season of 2025. This new service reflects the airline’s ongoing commitment to expanding and enhancing connectivity for its customers to one of the most important destinations in the United States.

With this direct connection between Chicago O’Hare International Airport and El Salvador International Airport, Avianca is offering travelers 1,080 seats per week aboard its Airbus A320 aircraft, each with a capacity of 180 passengers.

“This route reflects our strong commitment to providing greater access and connectivity for both U.S. and Salvadoran travelers seeking a direct link between these two destinations,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca’s sales director for North America. “Connecting with San Salvador—a city rich in cultural heritage and strategically located—strengthens El Salvador’s role as a key hub for Avianca, allowing our passengers to conveniently reach multiple destinations across Central and South America, while promoting tourism and trade throughout the region.”

The launch of this route adds to the airline’s existing operations, which currently connect travellers between the United States and San Salvador through 12 direct routes. It also expands connection options from El Salvador to destinations across Central and South America.