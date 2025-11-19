Avolon orders 100 leap-1A engines from CFM International

Avolon announces an order at the Dubai Airshow for 100 new LEAP-1A engines from CFM International to power 50 Airbus A320neo family aircraft in its order book. The advanced technologies in LEAP-1A engines, like composite fan blades and ceramic matrix composites, deliver an engine that is 15% more fuel efficient, with 15% lower carbon emissions than prior-generation CFM56 engines.

Avolon has been a CFM customer since 2010 and currently manages a fleet of 99 A320neo family aircraft powered by LEAP-1A engines, with firm orders for an additional 163 LEAP-1A powered aircraft. Avolon had 149 A320neo family aircraft and an orderbook of 347 A320neo family aircraft at 30 September 2025.

Andy Cronin, CEO Avolon, commented: “Our sustained partnership with CFM International underpins Avolon’s strategy to reduce emissions and support the demand we see from our airline customers’ growth and replacement needs through 2030 and beyond.”

Gaël Méheust, President and CEO, CFM International, commented: “We are honored by Avolon’s continued confidence in our LEAP engine technology. This order reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership and our commitment to delivering world-class products that meet the needs of our airline customers for efficiency, reliability and sustainability in their operations.”