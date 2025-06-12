 Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism Sector to contribute ₼10.3BN to the national economy: WTTC

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism Sector to contribute ₼10.3BN to the national economy: WTTC

WTTC projects 472,000 jobs supported this year and the Domestic visitor spending to reach new record

Associations
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism sector is set for a year of significant  growth in 2025, with new data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), forecasting a contribution of ₼10.3BN (₼ stands for Azerbaijani Manat (AZN))to the national economy – a 32% year-on-year rise, representing 8.2% of total GDP.

This year, the sector is also expected to support 472,000 jobs, representing nearly 10% of total national employment.

International visitor spending in 2025 is projected to reach ₼5.5BN, marking a full post-pandemic recovery, while domestic visitor spending is forecast to reach a record new milestone, at ₼3.8BN, up from ₼3.8BN in 2009.

The sharp growth in both domestic and international visitor spending signals renewed strength in the country’s tourism economy.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said “Azerbaijan is turning heads in the global Travel & Tourism sector. With visitor spending rising and employment accelerating, 2025 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year.

“These figures reflect growing international appeal and the success of Azerbaijan’s long-term focus on diversification, cultural promotion, and sustainable tourism development. WTTC is proud to support the country’s journey.”

Looking Back at 2024

In 2024, Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism sector contributed ₼7.8BN to the economy, 10% behind 2019 levels, and supported 423,700 jobs.

International visitor spending reached ₼3.4BN, a 29% increase year-on-year. Domestic visitor spending totalled ₼3.5BN, nearly 10% above 2023 levels.

The upward trend across all indicators sets the stage for Azerbaijan to continue rising as a global tourism destination.

Vision 2035: Long-Term Promise

Looking ahead, WTTC forecasts that by 2035, Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism sector will contribute over ₼17BN to the economy, almost 11% of GDP, and support almost 670,000 jobs. This would represent the creation of nearly 200,000 new jobs over the next decade.

International visitor spending is expected to hit just under ₼9.5BN, while domestic visitor spending is forecast to reach ₼6.3BN, reflecting balanced and sustained sector growth.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism Sector to contribute ₼10.3BN to the national economy: WTTC

WTTC projects 472,000 jobs supported this year and the Domestic visitor spending to reach new record

Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism sector is set for a year of significant  growth in 2025, with new data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), forecasting a contribution of ₼10.3BN (₼ stands for Azerbaijani Manat (AZN))to the national economy – a 32% year-on-year rise, representing 8.2% of total GDP.

This year, the sector is also expected to support 472,000 jobs, representing nearly 10% of total national employment.

International visitor spending in 2025 is projected to reach ₼5.5BN, marking a full post-pandemic recovery, while domestic visitor spending is forecast to reach a record new milestone, at ₼3.8BN, up from ₼3.8BN in 2009.

The sharp growth in both domestic and international visitor spending signals renewed strength in the country’s tourism economy.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said “Azerbaijan is turning heads in the global Travel & Tourism sector. With visitor spending rising and employment accelerating, 2025 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year.

“These figures reflect growing international appeal and the success of Azerbaijan’s long-term focus on diversification, cultural promotion, and sustainable tourism development. WTTC is proud to support the country’s journey.”

Looking Back at 2024

In 2024, Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism sector contributed ₼7.8BN to the economy, 10% behind 2019 levels, and supported 423,700 jobs.

International visitor spending reached ₼3.4BN, a 29% increase year-on-year. Domestic visitor spending totalled ₼3.5BN, nearly 10% above 2023 levels.

The upward trend across all indicators sets the stage for Azerbaijan to continue rising as a global tourism destination.

Vision 2035: Long-Term Promise

Looking ahead, WTTC forecasts that by 2035, Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism sector will contribute over ₼17BN to the economy, almost 11% of GDP, and support almost 670,000 jobs. This would represent the creation of nearly 200,000 new jobs over the next decade.

International visitor spending is expected to hit just under ₼9.5BN, while domestic visitor spending is forecast to reach ₼6.3BN, reflecting balanced and sustained sector growth.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/