Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism Sector to contribute ₼10.3BN to the national economy: WTTC

Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism sector is set for a year of significant growth in 2025, with new data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), forecasting a contribution of ₼10.3BN (₼ stands for Azerbaijani Manat (AZN))to the national economy – a 32% year-on-year rise, representing 8.2% of total GDP.

This year, the sector is also expected to support 472,000 jobs, representing nearly 10% of total national employment.

International visitor spending in 2025 is projected to reach ₼5.5BN, marking a full post-pandemic recovery, while domestic visitor spending is forecast to reach a record new milestone, at ₼3.8BN, up from ₼3.8BN in 2009.

The sharp growth in both domestic and international visitor spending signals renewed strength in the country’s tourism economy.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said “Azerbaijan is turning heads in the global Travel & Tourism sector. With visitor spending rising and employment accelerating, 2025 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year.

“These figures reflect growing international appeal and the success of Azerbaijan’s long-term focus on diversification, cultural promotion, and sustainable tourism development. WTTC is proud to support the country’s journey.”

Looking Back at 2024

In 2024, Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism sector contributed ₼7.8BN to the economy, 10% behind 2019 levels, and supported 423,700 jobs.

International visitor spending reached ₼3.4BN, a 29% increase year-on-year. Domestic visitor spending totalled ₼3.5BN, nearly 10% above 2023 levels.

The upward trend across all indicators sets the stage for Azerbaijan to continue rising as a global tourism destination.

Vision 2035: Long-Term Promise

Looking ahead, WTTC forecasts that by 2035, Azerbaijan’s Travel & Tourism sector will contribute over ₼17BN to the economy, almost 11% of GDP, and support almost 670,000 jobs. This would represent the creation of nearly 200,000 new jobs over the next decade.

International visitor spending is expected to hit just under ₼9.5BN, while domestic visitor spending is forecast to reach ₼6.3BN, reflecting balanced and sustained sector growth.