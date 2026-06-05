Bangkok Festivals unveils world-class performances for 28th edition

Bangkok's International Festival of Dance and Music is set to return for its 28th edition, showcasing an impressive array of 12 world-class performances from nine countries. Running from 5 September to 17 October 2026 at the Main Hall, Thailand Cultural Centre, the festival promises to captivate audiences with a blend of opera, classical ballet, and contemporary dance.

This year's programme includes celebrated productions such as "Cinderella" and "Romeo & Juliet" by the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus, and the contemporary ballet "Coco Chanel" by National Theatre Brno. The New York City Opera will make its Thailand debut with "Opera Goes to Hollywood," offering a musical journey through opera classics and film scores.

The festival also highlights contemporary creativity with performances like "Murmuration Level 2" by French choreographer Sadeck Berrabah and "RITE" by Brazil's Deborah Colker Dance Company. Additionally, "Alice in Wonderland" will enchant audiences with its mix of acrobatics, circus arts, and dance.

A standout feature is "The Great Gatsby," which transports viewers to the Jazz Age with its choreography and live music. Eifman Ballet's "The Pygmalion" and "Russian Hamlet" will further enrich the festival with their unique storytelling and choreography.

Bangkok Bank cardholders can enjoy exclusive discounts during the Early Bird period, with up to 20% off tickets purchased between 25 May and 24 June 2026. Tickets are available until 17 October 2026. For more details, visit the official Bangkok Festivals website

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