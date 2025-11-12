Banyan Group’s Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay debuts in the Greater Bay Area

Global hospitality company Banyan Group recently expanded its presence in the Greater Bay Area with the recent debut of Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

Set between verdant hills and the South China Sea, this new property further reinforces the Group's continued growth in China.

Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay occupies a rare enclave of coastal tranquillity within one of China's most dynamic regions.

Together with the adjacent Angsana Zhuhai Phoenix Bay, the two properties form a dual-branded resort complex along the scenic shores of Phoenix Bay, overlooking the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge and the iconic Zhuhai Grand Theatre, and enjoying easy access to Gongbei Port and other city landmarks.

The opening builds on Banyan Group's growth momentum in China as it marks its 20th anniversary in the market and approaches a global milestone later this month with the Grand Opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree in Singapore, its 100th hotel.

A major market

With 37 operating hotels, China remains the Group's largest market and an integral part of its continued expansion.

Banyan Group China’s vice-president for hotel operations and business development Philip Ding explained that Zhuhai, as one of China's first Special Economic Zones, holds a vital place in the Greater Bay Area's growth story.

As he explains it: “The debut of Banyan Tree in Zhuhai represents a significant step in our expansion journey across China. Here, guests can rediscover romance, serenity, and connection, true to our vision of creating sanctuaries for pure moments, connected with nature, with community, and with self."

Drawing upon the richness of the area’s heritage

Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay draws inspiration from the waterways and garden architecture of Lingnan culture: a Southern Chinese heritage rooted in the Guangdong and Pearl River Delta region, long celebrated for its harmony between artistry, nature, and coastal life.

The resort rises where mountains meet the sea, its terraced form following the natural contours of Phoenix Bay.

The design reflects Zhuhai's maritime spirit through terracotta roof tiles, sunflower lattice windows, glazed bricks, and oyster shell walls: materials that echo the textures and colours of the coast.

The roofline, shaped like a ship's sail, gestures toward the horizon. Inside, pearl-hued light and soft marine tones flow through the spaces, while hexagonal lattice motifs recall the fine weave of fishing nets, a quiet reference to the rhythms of coastal life.

At the heart of the resort, the lobby unfolds as a "Flower Corridor" and "Water Alley," where pools of water mirror the sky and the scent of blossoms drifts through open courtyards.

Across the resort, artisanal details and traditional attire reflect the craftsmanship of Lingnan artisans, creating a living connection between culture, design, and community.

The 83 guestrooms and suites continue this dialogue with the landscape, as these are set within landscaped courtyards and terraced gardens and each opens toward mountain or sea.

Light filters through patterned screens, tracing gentle shadows across natural wood and stone interiors.

Meanwhile, select suites feature onsen-style hot springs or private pools, while open-plan oceanfront layouts frame uninterrupted views of the horizon.