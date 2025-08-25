Banyan Group’s Garrya Mù Cang Chải offering 110 keys epitomises wellness and luxury in Vietnam

Bamboo Retreat Banyan Group’s latest opening in Northern Vietnam blends world-record bamboo architecture, slow living philosophy, and deeply rooted wellness in one of the region’s most breathtaking retreats

Perched 1,000 metres above sea level amidst Northern Vietnam’s sculpted rice terraces and mist-cloaked peaks, Garrya Mù Cang Chải has opened its doors as the world’s largest bamboo-structured resort, blending immersive wellness, cultural authenticity and quiet luxury. As Banyan Group’s first Garrya property in Vietnam, this sanctuary of stillness is tucked within Yen Bai province’s Mù Cang Chải district—an officially designated National Heritage Landscape—making it the region’s first internationally branded hospitality offering.

Designed in partnership with renowned Vietnamese studio LG Architects, Garrya Mù Cang Chải is deeply rooted in its sense of place, drawing inspiration from the region’s cultural symbols and rich traditions—bamboo as a representation of the Vietnamese people and brocade motifs reflecting the artistry of the H’Mong, whose connection to the land has shaped the iconic rice terraces and way of life. Sweeping bamboo structures blend seamlessly with the terrain, offering floor-to-ceiling views of terraced valleys and private villas that open into the clouds. Across 110 rooms, suites, and villas, the brand’s “beauty in simplicity” design ethos comes alive through private wellness spaces, valley-facing terraces, and naturally ventilated interiors that echo the serenity of the landscape.

“We didn’t set out to create just another retreat — we wanted to shape a place where the mountains themselves could do the talking,” says Thinh Phan, General Manager of Garrya Mù Cang Chải. “From the architecture to the guest journey, every detail is rooted in the land and its heritage, making the resort more than a luxury retreat. It’s a cultural destination where guests can slow down, listen inward and reconnect with what truly matters.”

A Holistic Retreat: Awakening in the Mountains

Garrya Mù Cang Chải presents Awakening in the Mountains, a multi-day wellness journey inspired by the rhythms of its surroundings and designed to gently realign body, mind, and spirit. Blending holistic practices, nourishing cuisine and meaningful cultural encounters, the retreat is available as a 4D3N package from USD 1,015 and a 6D5N package from USD 1,821.

Starting their day with morning breathwork and grounding rituals in open-air gardens, guests then continue their journey of renewal at the 8LEMENTS Spa’s Hydrotherapy Wellbeing Area – a rejuvenating circuit of thermal pools, cold plunges, and experiential showers that stimulate circulation and melt away tension, complemented by the healing warmth of an infrared sauna. Throughout the retreat, guests are also invited to explore movement and mindfulness practices such as aqua yoga, spinal stretching, compassion meditation, and natural detox sessions. For quiet introspection, outdoor sanctuaries and guided meditations provide space to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the pulse of the highlands.

Culinary experiences are equally intentional, from the nourishing, plant-forward cuisine crafted with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients at Refresh, the resort’s all-day dining venue celebrating wellness cuisine and regional recipes, to intimate dinners at Charcoal Grill, where fire-based techniques meet indigenous inspiration. With cultural encounters intentionally integrated into the guest journey, the retreat also encompasses brocade weaving workshops and herbal craft demonstrations to village-led treks and storytelling with neighbouring H’Mong communities. Guests are invited to engage meaningfully with the culture, traditions, and perspectives of the local community—always in partnership and always with care.

A scenic six-hour drive from Hanoi, Garrya Mù Cang Chải offers more than a journey into the mountains, it opens the door to Vietnam’s cultural soul. With easy access to revered sites such as Mam Xoi Hill, Khau Pha Pass, and the Mù Cang Chải Bamboo Forest, the resort invites guests to connect with the rhythms of the land, the heritage of the H’Mong people, and a slower, more intentional way of travel.