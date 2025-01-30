Bird Aero Services FZCO to be the GSA of VietJet Thailand in the UAE
Bird Travels is delighted to announce the appointment of Bird Aero Services FZCO, Dubai, U.A.E as the General Sales Agent of VietJet Thailand in United Arab Emirates. Bird Aero Services FZCO, the second Middle Eastern arm of Bird Group, complementing Bird Travels Private Limited, India’s largest airline management company, is serving successfully as the Passenger Sales Agent of VietJet in the UAE market since July 2024.
It will now represent VietJet Thailand and support the airline in establishing its footprint in the UAE market, providing inter alia, airline management and representation services.
