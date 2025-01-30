It will now represent VietJet Thailand and support the airline in establishing its footprint in the UAE market, providing inter alia, airline management and representation services.

Bird Travels is delighted to announce the appointment of Bird Aero Services FZCO, Dubai, U.A.E as the General Sales Agent of VietJet Thailand in United Arab Emirates. Bird Aero Services FZCO, the second Middle Eastern arm of Bird Group, complementing Bird Travels Private Limited, India’s largest airline management company, is serving successfully as the Passenger Sales Agent of VietJet in the UAE market since July 2024.

Bird Aero Services FZCO to be the GSA of VietJet Thailand in the UAE

Since you're here...

...there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you design and create an advertising campaign

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.

Let us help you drive your business forward with a good partnership!