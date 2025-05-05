Birmingham airport announces biggest investment plan to date 

Birmingham Airport (BHX) has announced its Capital Investment plan, totalling £76.5m over the next 12 months*. This plan equates to around £1.5m being spent each week, as the airport gears up for further growth, having closed off its biggest year for passengers’ numbers in 2024.

Major projects in the making include further retail and hospitality offerings alongside new lounges and terminal refurbishments, all poised to enhance the airport experience, offering passengers more space and choice. Out on the airfield, ongoing upgrades to the runway, maintenance bases and the expansion of stand capacity will be rolled out. Back of house, baggage carousels, makeup areas and vehicle replacements all form part of the biggest investment the airport will see in one year alone.

With many projects already underway, construction areas at the airport are visible, but limited to cause the least disruption. Overnight works will be prioritised where possible to ensure that projects are completed and handed over to new partners and passengers, as quickly as possible.

Nick Barton, CEO at Birmingham Airport said: “Last year over 13m passengers flew through our airport, but 2025 will be even busier. We have already made significant investment in our terminal and airfield and our most significant spending programme to date, demonstrates our confidence in continued growth. Last year we completed 14 openings and refurbishments across the retail and catering estate, and we have overcome the challenges seen in security.

“Now we look ahead, with this year off to a flying start and one that will deliver our busiest to date with up to 14m forecast to use Birmingham Airport. With more passengers, we need improved facilities not only for our customers, but for our colleagues too. This significant investment over the next year, will ensure we can continue to build on operational efficiency, whilst improving our resilience and offering greater choice. This is an exciting time for Birmingham Airport, its people, partners and passengers alike.”

Today’s announcement follows on from a £10m project announced less than a month ago, improving baggage capability and resilience, alongside reconfiguration of Immigration Halls providing more space.

Birmingham Airport continues to work on its ambitious on-going capital plan, responsible for asset replacement, ensuring capacity growth and environmental improvements.