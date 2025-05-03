Blackout in Bali 

A power outage hit several regions of Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Friday. State utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said all efforts were being made to restore services to those affected. Power returned to most affected areas.

Bali is Indonesia’s main tourist hotspot, with 6.3 million foreign visitors last year, according to the island’s statistics bureau. The island’s airport was also impacted but inbound and outbound flight traffic continued using backup generators.

State utility PLN said it was investigating the cause of the outage and working on restoring the power connection. Images shared on social media showed road traffic holdups in Bali as a result of the outage and long lines at the airport check-in counters.