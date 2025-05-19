Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Brad Sheehan appointed as new S.V.P. of Corporate Safety, Security and Compliance in Delta Air Lines

Appointments
Global

Delta Air Lines announces the appointment of Brad Sheehan as the new S.V.P. of Corporate Safety, Security and Compliance, effective 2nd June. Brad is a seasoned aviation safety leader with over 25 years of industry experience. He will succeed David Garrison, who has decided to retire after an illustrious 34-year career at Delta.

Brad currently serves as V.P. of Flight Operations, and he flies as an A320 captain. His extensive background overseeing training, technology and flight standards also includes leading Delta’s Flight Safety team.  During his tenure, he has furthered our safety culture and worked collaboratively with industry partners and the FAA to bring about national airspace improvements.

Before joining Delta, Brad held senior leadership roles in operations and safety at several other airlines. His expertise and dedication to safety have earned him appointments to five FAA-required positions, including Director of Operations and Director of Safety at other airlines and his current role as System Chief Pilot for Delta. In his new role, Brad will serve as the FAA-designated Director of Safety, advising Delta leadership and liaising with regulators on all safety matters.

“In 2017, Delta became one of the first airlines to have our safety management system approved by the FAA,” said Delta’s E.V.P. and Chief of Operations John Laughter. “Brad has been a key leader in turning that system into a culture here at Delta.”

Brad graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and holds several certificates in business management from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

David Garrison will retire at the end of June following a one-month transition period. He has been a cornerstone of Delta’s safety initiatives throughout his career, leading efforts to lower injury rates, secure significant operational safety investments and foster Delta’s safety culture.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Brad Sheehan appointed as new S.V.P. of Corporate Safety, Security and Compliance in Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines announces the appointment of Brad Sheehan as the new S.V.P. of Corporate Safety, Security and Compliance, effective 2nd June. Brad is a seasoned aviation safety leader with over 25 years of industry experience. He will succeed David Garrison, who has decided to retire after an illustrious 34-year career at Delta.

Brad currently serves as V.P. of Flight Operations, and he flies as an A320 captain. His extensive background overseeing training, technology and flight standards also includes leading Delta’s Flight Safety team.  During his tenure, he has furthered our safety culture and worked collaboratively with industry partners and the FAA to bring about national airspace improvements.

Before joining Delta, Brad held senior leadership roles in operations and safety at several other airlines. His expertise and dedication to safety have earned him appointments to five FAA-required positions, including Director of Operations and Director of Safety at other airlines and his current role as System Chief Pilot for Delta. In his new role, Brad will serve as the FAA-designated Director of Safety, advising Delta leadership and liaising with regulators on all safety matters.

“In 2017, Delta became one of the first airlines to have our safety management system approved by the FAA,” said Delta’s E.V.P. and Chief of Operations John Laughter. “Brad has been a key leader in turning that system into a culture here at Delta.”

Brad graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and holds several certificates in business management from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

David Garrison will retire at the end of June following a one-month transition period. He has been a cornerstone of Delta’s safety initiatives throughout his career, leading efforts to lower injury rates, secure significant operational safety investments and foster Delta’s safety culture.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand