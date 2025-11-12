Brazil invites the world with “Brasil. It’s a vibe. Come experience it.”

Drinking an iced tea with lemon beverage on Copacabana Beach. Smelling freshly brewed coffee served with warm cheese bread. Diving into a waterfall that renews the soul. Dancing at a traditional celebration. Tasting delicious açaí in the Amazon. Brazil cannot be explained — it’s lived with the heart. This feeling, translated into experiences, is what reaches the world through the new advertising campaign developed by VISIT BRASIL (EMBRATUR).

With the slogan “Brasil. It's a vibe. Come experience it.”, the campaign celebrates the Brazilian soft power and invites international audiences to discover a country driven by creativity, diversity, and warmth — where every gesture conveys affection, every rhythm is contagious, and every flavor lingers in memory. The official launch took place during the WTM London last week.

“Brazil has this rare gift of moving people. Whether it’s through a hug, freshly brewed coffee, or a samba circle on the pavement, what we offer the world goes far beyond what can be seen. This campaign is about that — about our way of being, which brings people together, embraces, and transforms. And the most beautiful thing is seeing how this Brazilian spirit, found nowhere else, is bearing real fruit for the country. We are welcoming more and more visitors, breaking records in international visits, expanding air connectivity, and strengthening tourism as a catalyst for employment, income, and sustainable development. More than showing Brazil, we want the world to feel it. Because once you feel it, you never forget it,” says Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur.

The campaign will run from November 4th to December 4th in the UK, as well as Canada, France, the Netherlands and the USA. It includes a one-minute main film and five 20-second themed videos highlighting gastronomy, nature, culture, lifestyle, and sports.

More than showcasing attractions, the goal is to evoke genuine emotion. Each piece portrays Brazil as a place where the senses awaken: the sound of samba moves you, the flavors surprise your palate, the colors enchant, and the hospitality turns encounters into emotional memories. The Brazilian soft power emerges as a language that transcends borders and connects with the world.

Essence that transcends borders

The campaign’s narrative revolves around the concept of “Brazil Core” — the country’s soul. A unique blend of cultural expressions, spirituality, exuberant nature, vibrant joy, and human warmth. When turned into strategy, this identity presents Brazil not only as a tourist destination but also as a nation brand with soul, originality, and high symbolic value.

This vision also strengthens products that embody Brazilian identity at their core — açaí, coffee, cocoa, cachaça, authorial fashion, national cinema, and more. The campaign amplifies Brazil’s role as a provider of authentic experiences, flavors, and ideas, powerfully integrating tourism with the creative economy.

Tourism, culture, and business hand in hand

Brazil is living a new chapter in its international presence. In 2025, the country reaches its best moment in inbound tourism, with a 45% increase in international arrivals, growth in air routes, and record revenue in the sector. This performance results from a strategy that transforms sensations into value and culture into a global asset.

The new campaign fits within this movement. By adopting emotion as its guiding thread, it consolidates Brazil as both a destination for transformative experiences and a creative, cultural, and commercial partner. Tourism becomes a bridge — and soft power, the driving force that strengthens lasting ties with the world.

A strategy guiding the future

This transformation is supported by the “Plano Brasis” – International Tourism Marketing Plan 2025–2027, developed by Embratur in collaboration with Sebrae (Brazilian Service for Support to Micro and Small Businesses) and the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The plan guides the country’s international promotion through three pillars: innovation, diversity, and sustainability, reaffirming Brazil as a destination of authentic, inclusive, and moving experiences.

More than promoting landscapes, the plan presents a country that inspires, connects, and moves — positioning tourism as a tool for development, cultural expression, and national pride.

Partnership with Netflix

To further promote Brazilian tourism, Netflix and Embratur recently announced the launch of a virtual travel guide designed to help travellers from around the world discover Brazil through the real-life locations featured in Brazilian Netflix series, films, and reality shows.

The first stop is the Amazon region, where productions such as the miniseries Rivers of Faith, the series Invisible City 2, the film Rich in Love 2, the second season of the reality show Love Is Blind: Brazil, and the comedy special Whindersson Nunes: É de Mim Mesmo were filmed. Through the guide, fans and travellers can explore the many facets of the Amazon – from its nature and festivities to its urban life, cuisine, and local culture.