With the vision of incorporating the element of fun into a fitness facility to create an experience like no other, Changi Airport recently launched a new Fit&Fun Zone in Terminal 2’s transit area. Comprising five different activity areas, the facility offers an innovative new way for travellers to stretch their legs, let off some steam, or simply capture an insta-worthy travel photo, all in one area.

Shirley Tay, Senior Manager at Changi Airport Group’s Experience Creation team shared: “The Fit&Fun Zone presents an innovative new take on airport wellness spaces, where we have prioritised fun and accessibility to ensure that all visitors will be able to have an enjoyable time. For travellers looking to shake off any travel blues and get ready for their next flight, this is a spot that you cannot miss during your time at Changi.”

Breathing life into a repurposed space

The area where the Fit&Fun Zone currently stands was once an entertainment deck where travellers could relax and play video games.Different gaming consoles were available for passengers’ use at the old entertainment deck, to let them try their hands on various games.

Observing the trend that travellers were increasingly prioritising wellness and wellbeing in their everyday lives, the team decided to transform the old entertainment deck into a fitness-based attraction. At the same time, there was a desire to differentiate the space from the traditional idea of a gym to give it wider appeal.

Putting together a first-in-the-world concept in an airport

As a fitness-tainment facility, the Fit&Fun Zone was imagined as a space that could provide travellers with a quick energy boost to combat travel lethargy. However, the team also realised that not all passengers are alike. The experience of travelling differs from person to person – some are extremely excited to be jetting off, while others may just want to take things slow. To that end, the decision was made to segment the space into five different zones. Each catered to an emotion that was commonly associated with travel, with the intensity of the activities in each zone adjusted accordingly.

To ensure that the space was visually appealing, the team used dynamic colours that breathed energy into the space. Since colours are closely associated with emotions, this also helped to shape the theme in each zone. For instance, the brightness of the Yellow Zone was angled towards travellers who are excited for their journey and have energy to spare, while the serenity of the Green Zone provides an environment for those looking for some rest and relaxation before their flights.

Shirley Tay (first from the right) and her colleagues from the Experience Creation team work with consultants to identify the colours are most compatible with common traveller emotions.

Putting the parts together

With the concept’s visual identity worked out, all that was left was to decide what type of activities would work best in each zone. For accessibility reasons, the team was keen to move away from the typical workout stations or exercise machines that could be found in conventional fitness spaces. Instead, each activity centred around simple movements that travellers of all ages and fitness levels could easily perform.

Rock your worries away on the Green Zone’s pendulum swings as you overlook the lush Dreamscape garden below you.

Now open at Terminal 2’s transit area at level 3, the Fit&Fun Zone is ready to welcome travellers looking to get a quick energy boost before their flights. For those looking for something different to pass your time, consider a visit to refresh yourself and get ready for your upcoming flight!