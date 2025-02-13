Campbell Gray Hotels is strengthening its presence in the Middle East and Africa, unveiling an ambitious expansion plan that will redefine luxury hospitality across the region. Over the past four years, the brand has undergone a significant transformation, evolving its offerings to align with shifting guest expectations and the growing demand for exclusive, experience-driven stays.

With a legacy of design-led boutique properties and a commitment to exceptional service, Campbell Gray Hotels is carving out a distinctive space in the global hospitality industry. The company’s expansion strategy is focused on delivering highly curated experiences, blending art, culture, and personalized service to create hotels that go beyond traditional luxury.

A pivotal moment in this growth trajectory is the recent strategic partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners, which will oversee the development and management of a diverse range of hospitality concepts. This collaboration allows Campbell Gray Hotels to expand beyond its signature boutique properties into larger-scale developments, including five-star and four-star hotels, serviced residences, branded villas, and exclusive beach clubs. By working closely with developers and property owners, the company aims to offer innovative hospitality solutions that maximize investment potential while maintaining its signature emphasis on style, comfort, and exclusivity.

The brand’s expansion into the Middle East and Africa is already taking shape, with Campbell Gray Hotels being selected to lead two major projects in Egypt: The Med on the North Coast and Hills of One in Cairo. Both developments will feature a boutique hotel alongside branded residences, offering a seamless integration of luxury living, world-class dining, wellness experiences, and bespoke hospitality services. These projects reflect the company’s ability to merge contemporary design with regional influences, creating spaces that resonate with modern travelers while preserving cultural authenticity.

Saad Audeh, Chairman of Campbell Gray Hotels, emphasized the company’s vision for growth, highlighting its dedication to individuality and innovation in hospitality. He noted that the brand continues to set new benchmarks in the industry by focusing on personalized service, striking architectural design, and a deep appreciation for local culture. As demand for unique, high-end accommodations grows across the Middle East and Africa, Campbell Gray Hotels is poised to introduce a new era of hospitality that is both sophisticated and deeply immersive.

With the Middle East and Africa becoming key markets for luxury travel and property development, Campbell Gray Hotels is well-positioned to bring its distinctive approach to the region. As it continues to expand, the brand remains committed to creating exceptional guest experiences, blending timeless elegance with cutting-edge innovation in every property it develops