CapitaLand Ascott Trust (CLAS) was included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, making its debut in the prestigious index as the only lodging trust included from the Asia Pacific.

CLAS is also the only Singapore-listed trust under the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts category.

The Trust also achieved Industry Mover status in the rankings, as it was recognised for accomplishing the strongest improvement in its industry.

Out of over 7,690 global companies assessed, only 780 companies have been recognised in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for 2025.

Inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook is based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The CSA measures a company’s performance on and management of material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, opportunities and impacts, making the link between sustainability and business strategies.

Operating with sustainability at its heart

CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust Management Pte Ltd CEO Serena Teo remarked that sustainability lies at the core of all of their initiatives.

She said: “As CLAS continues to expand as the largest lodging trust in Asia Pacific, we endeavour to grow responsibly. We integrate sustainability in every stage from investment to design, development and operations. We have established systems and processes to ensure that we are on track to achieving our rigorous sustainability targets. CLAS is also one of the few listed trusts in Singapore to publish a sustainability report that is externally assured to give our investors and stakeholders confidence in the quality of our data and reporting. We remain committed to enhancing our ESG efforts as we deliver stable returns to our Stapled Securityholders.”

Teo added that guests staying at Ascott properties are also keen on sustainability, thanks largely to visible measures actively being implemented.

She said: “We have greened over 50 percent of our global portfolio and CLAS remains on track to green 100 percent of our portfolio by 2030. We continue to partner our operators and lessees to green our operations. In addition, our asset enhancement initiatives (AEI) not only uplift the value and profitability of the properties but also improve the energy and water efficiency of these properties.”

Six of the eight properties in CLAS’ AEI pipeline are already green certified; the rest will undergo the certification process over the next few years.