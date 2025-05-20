Cathay Pacific graduates a new batch of cadet-pilots

Cathay Pacific celebrated the graduation of the latest batch of cadet pilots who completed its Cadet Pilot Training Programme.

This batch is unique in the sense that they are the first class whose ground theory training was conducted in-house by Cathay Academy.

In turn, this reflects Cathay’s expertise in creating and delivering tailored and comprehensive training.

Cathay chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan welcomed Civil Aviation Department acting director-general of civil aviation Clara Wong as the guest of honour at the graduation ceremony, which was held on Friday, 16th May, at the airline’s Cathay City headquarters.

Wong was moved to remark: “For over 35 years, Cathay Pacific’s cadet pilot training programme has served as a cornerstone for nurturing local aviation talent. From engaging more flying schools around the world, to having theory courses taught by local institutions, and now Cathay Academy, together we are making history. This evolution aims to make pilot training more effective, efficient and sustainable.”

McGowan added: “Developing aviation talent has always been a priority for Cathay. Our Cadet Pilot Training Programme provides us with world-class aviators, many of whom have gone on to hold senior training positions with us, as well as key flying leadership roles. Today’s graduation carries special significance as it marks our first group of cadet pilots to go through our very own Cathay Academy ground school, including Multi Crew Cooperation training in our simulators. This enables us to ensure the highest quality training, get closer to our future pilots, and enrich their overall experience. It also expands our ability to develop future generations of aviation talent locally.”