Cebu Pacific brings a touch of Filipino culture to its Japanese roadshow

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific brought the warmth and joy of Filipino culture to Japan through a two-day pop-up event at Shibuya 109 on the 8th and 9th November.

The activation is part of the airline’s inbound tourism campaign Fly to Your Happy Philippines, which aims to inspire more Japanese travelers to discover the Philippines’ world-renowned islands and attractions.

Visitors enjoyed a simulated CEB flight experience, explored virtual getaways to Cebu, Boracay, Bohol, and Palawan, and took their chances in a raffle which offered free round-trip tickets to the Philippines as the grand prize.

Ramping up promotions in a vital market

According to airline president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao, Japan is a key market for Cebu Pacific and he sees strong growth in travel between it and the Philippines.

Lao said: “Through this campaign, we hope to encourage more Japanese travellers to visit the Philippines and experience its diverse destinations, while making their journey affordable and enjoyable with Cebu Pacific.”

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates direct flights from Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka (Kansai), Sapporo, and Tokyo (Narita) to Cebu, Clark, and Manila, making it the largest Philippine carrier serving Japan.

The airline will further increase flight frequencies to select Japan destinations in the fourth quarter of 2025 to meet growing demand among travellers.