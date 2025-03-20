Cebu Pacific signs up for launch of OFW Processing Centre at Mactan-Cebu International Airport

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific formally signed an agreement with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC) for the construction of an OFW Processing Center at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2.

The facility aims to streamline processing of key travel documents, such as Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs), for departing and returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at MCIA.

Construction is slated to begin this month, and operations are expected to start before the end of the second quarter of 2025.

As a major international hub, Cebu serves as a key gateway for Filipinos seeking opportunities abroad.

The construction of the OFW Processing Center reinforces CEB’s mission to go beyond affordable air travel by actively supporting migrant workers through initiatives that address their specific needs.

Showing support for a vital sector

Airline chief marketing and experience officer Candice Iyog said: “We recognise the valuable contributions of OFWs to our economy and the need for seamless access to essential services. This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to making air travel more convenient and responsive to the needs of overseas Filipino workers.”

Likewise, the DMW expressed its full support for the initiative, reaffirming its commitment to providing OFWs with more accessible and efficient services.

Philippine secretary for migrant workers Hans Cacdac remarked: “This partnership is not just about building a facility; it symbolizes our deep appreciation for the invaluable contributions of our OFWs. This center will be a one-stop service hub offering essential services. It will be a place where they and their families can find comfort, guidance, a sense of community, and VIP treatment.

Moving forward, Cebu Pacific will continue working closely with relevant government agencies and private partners to enhance services for OFWs, strengthening its role as a trusted airline partner for the overseas Filipino workforce.