Cebu Pacific successfully completes Philippines’ first electric aircraft turnaround

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific recently made history after successfully completing the country’s first all-electric aircraft turnaround at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA.)

This accomplishment marks a milestone in the history of sustainable aviation both in the Philippines and for the greater Asian region.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), which operates MCIA, and TLD Asia, a global provider of electric ground support equipment (GSE).

The electric turnaround was performed on CEB flight 5J566, operated by an Airbus A321neo bound for Manila.

Why is this significant?

Unlike traditional turnarounds that rely on fuel-powered equipment, this operation used only electric GSE, including baggage tractors, lower deck loaders, pushback tractors, and bridge-mounted ground power units.

Key services such as passenger boarding, baggage and cargo handling, and aircraft pushback were completed entirely with zero-emission equipment.

Cebu Pacific chief operations officer Javier Massot said of the event: “This milestone shows our strong commitment to decarbonizing our operations and supporting airports that share the same sustainability goals. We are proud to be the first airline in the Philippines to fully turn around an aircraft using electric equipment. It is even more meaningful that it was done in Cebu, where our airline began.”

For ACAC, the successful demonstration is just the beginning of a sustainable future for airport operations.

ACAC chief executive Athanasios Titonis remarked that his company is already dedicated to supporting green innovations that align with their commitment to environmental sustainability.

Titonis said: “The introduction of electric GSE units at MCIA is a valuable step in this journey, and we are excited to partner with our airline partners in driving sustainable practices that will create a lasting, positive impact.”

A cooperative effort

TLD Asia also stressed the importance of working together to reduce emissions across the aviation industry.

Alvin Ygoña, TLD’s Asia sales and service area manager, remarked: “TLD continues to reinvest in the very latest technologies to complement our expanding portfolio of GSE which in turn allows us to offer our customers the most environmentally friendly ramp equipment to benefit operations, customers, and our planet.

This effort builds on CEB’s earlier rollout of electric GSE at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and forms part of the airline’s broader sustainability roadmap, which includes fleet modernization, the use of renewable energy (RE), and improved operational efficiency across all airport hubs.

The airline also supports the global aviation industry’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.